Nov. 2 marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, a day to celebrate and promote the need for press freedom around the world.
The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire will commemorate the day by presenting “Justice for Journalism: Threats Facing a Free Press.” The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the University of New Hampshire in Manchester. Diane Foley of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation and Carlos Martinez de la Serna will headline the panel discussion, moderated by NHPR’s Hannah McCarthy.
The audience will hear why so few cases of violence and repression are ever resolved, as well as what everyday people can do to help promote press freedom around the world.
“The stories I hear about repression, intimidation and outright murder that go unresolved are shocking,” said WACNH executive director Tim Horgan. “Without a press that is free of these tactics of intimidation, how can we move conversations forward on making a better world? Reliable information is vital to our understanding of other countries and can provide needed insights for how the United States should engage with the world.”
Of the 1,200 journalists killed in the past 14 years, 90% of those cases remain unresolved. This includes the case of James Foley’s ISIS murderers, who have yet to be sentenced seven years after he was killed. Foley grew up in Rochester, and his parents still live there.
Justice for Journalism is the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire’s semi-annual fundraiser. All proceeds go to helping the organization continue to bring engaging and informative events to the state. To find out more and to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/nhwac.