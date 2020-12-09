KEENE — After another zoning defeat ended a plan to set up a shelter in an unused commercial building, the city’s homeless shelter organization plans to take another route.
“Plan Z takes us right outside the box,” said Mindy Cambiar, the executive director for Hundred Nights. “I feel like we don’t have any other options at this point.”
Hundred Nights will use about $45,000 in federal CARES Act funding to buy a converted coach bus that normally sleeps up to 24 people. Cambiar said that with COVID-19 restrictions, the bus will provide beds for up to 12 people this winter.
Cambiar said she was close to securing a location for the shelter vehicle but declined to say where the bus will be parked overnight.
The group was denied a zoning variance this week to use a King Court commercial building as a shelter for more than 40 people. Josh Gorman, Zoning Board of Adjustment chair, said the denial was based strictly on the zoning ordinances.
“It’s difficult, particularly in these situations where my natural inclination would be to help anyone and everyone at all times,” Gorman said during the meeting.
Hundred Nights was ready to use $500,000 in community development block grant funding through the CARES Act to acquire the building, Cambiar said. Hundred Nights has been trying for years to find a larger facility. After the group obtained a variance for a Water Street property, a lawsuit by neighboring property owners put the move on hold.
The organization’s Lamson Street facility provides beds for 25 people. In past years, the United Church of Christ and St. James Episcopal Church downtown each provided another 12 beds.
Cambiar said the city has at least 100 homeless residents, including a few who try to sleep outside in tents during the winter months.
The need for shelter beds isn’t going away, Cambiar said, even as roadblocks to more shelter space continue to pop up.
“We are literally fielding at least two phone calls a day from people who need emergency shelter,” she said.
Cambiar said Hundred Nights is using CARES Act funding to rent about a dozen rooms at the Keene Inn on West Street. She had hoped to set up some temporary shelter at the Water Street property before the lawsuit was filed.
“We hoping the court case gets resolved as soon as possible,” Cambiar said.