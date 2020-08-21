A group of Keene police officers are credited with saving the life of a man as they pulled him out of a burning house moments before flames burst through the second floor.
“We’re very proud of them,” said Keene Police Capt. Steven Stewart. The officers will be honored with New Hampshire Hero Awards this week.
A lot could have gone wrong for Sgt. Joel Chidester and officers Kevin Baca, Matthew Bomber, and Nicholas Pannell when they were called to a report of smoke coming from a building during the early morning hours of Nov. 16.
Stewart said when the officers got to Grove Street looking for the reported fire they were initially directed to the wrong house. After a neighbor told them where the smoke was coming from, the officers went into gear, according to Stewart.
“It’s the middle of the night, and they’re without warning dispatched to this burning building, and they just jump into action to try and help someone,” Stewart said.
As the smoke was getting thicker and thicker, the officers entered the building and went up the stairs to check if anyone was inside, Stewart said. They found a couch on fire in one of the upstairs bedrooms, and a man asleep in another room, Stewart said.
At first, Chidester used handheld fire extinguishers to try to get the couch fire under control as Baca, Bomberg and Pannell searched for people inside the building. As the fire extinguishers failed to curb the blaze, the officers struggled to deal with the sleeping man.
“He was disoriented and not really cooperative with them, and he had to be carried out to some degree,” Stewart said.
The officers were able to quickly drag the man out of the house and close the door to the second floor on their way, Stewart said. Stewart said that decision was to try and cut oxygen off from the fire by closing the door.
As firefighters arrived on scene as the officers were getting out of the house, flames shot through the second floor of the building, Stewart said.
“The fire department got there and a portion of the second floor erupted into flames. That’s how close they were to flames,” Stewart said.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard credited the officers with saving the man’s life. The man was checked at the scene for heat and smoke exposure. While he was reportedly not injured, the house sustained about $50,000 in damage, according to the Keene Fire Department.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards, presented by Citizens Bank, are held each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
The 2020 Hero Awards are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 outside Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. Please contact events@unionleader.com with any questions.