A Keene man’s claim of self-defense in the fatal shooting of another man last year “cannot be disproved,” and the shooter won’t face any criminal charges, the Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Keene police responded to 6 Green St. at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, where they found Kristopher Chagnon, 27, outside and suffering from a gunshot wound, a news release from the Attorney General's Office said.