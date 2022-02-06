KEENE — The 19th annual Keene Snow & Ice Festival returned to downtown Keene Saturday after a pandemic pause last year.
“Last year we just didn’t know enough,” about how to hold a safe event during COVID, Mark Rebillard, chairman of the Keene Downtown Group and a festival coordinator, said while in Central Square Saturday afternoon.
The festival is all about free activities, entertainment and refreshments for people in a fun, family atmosphere, he said, drawing people downtown to celebrate community. This included free hot chocolate throughout downtown and s’mores and a 40-foot mountain of snow for sledding in Railroad Square.
“In the dead of winter, it’s tough for retail businesses. And it’s tough for people, we’re all stuck inside. So this is an opportunity for people to get out again,” Rebillard said.
And people did. A big turnout for the festival has typically been about 5,000 people in the past, Rebillard said, but on Saturday he estimated the festival had brought out about 6,000 people this year.
“This is bigger than any event I have seen before,” he said.
The festival was successful weather- and temperature-wise as well, he said. The festival had been canceled in the past due to snow, Rebillard said. And the ice sculpture aspect of the festival was hampered in the past due to unusually warm February temperatures. But on Saturday, temperatures in the low- to mid-20s were perfect for ice carving, he said.
“In terms of ice … if it’s below 18 degrees it gets a little hard to work with. It gets too brittle. If it’s above 32 it starts to melt. So we’re in the sweet spot here, Rebillard said.
The festival featured nine ice sculptors from New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.
The sculptors were spread out throughout downtown to create their masterpieces out of 600 pounds of ice, double the amount of ice the sculptors have been given at past festivals, Rebillard said.
One of the sculptors, Dennis Hickey of Franklin, works professionally as an ice carver for his Manchester business Ice Breakers, which makes ice sculptures for businesses, parties, weddings and ice bars.
Just after finishing his sculpture “Butterfly Garden” in Central Square Saturday, he said, the extra ice, the temperature and the competition gave him the freedom to stretch himself creatively.
“If it was warmer I couldn’t do that. That’s crazy,” he said of his tall and dainty sculpture featuring multiple butterflies. “That’s huge. … At competitions you get to play — because you can’t do that for a client because it’s not going to last. … I’m trying to keep people away from it. Hoping it gets judged before someone comes up and knocks a butterfly off. That’s a house of cards right now.”
The winners in the competition for 2022 were “Dragon,” carved by Jeff Day of Sanbornton, in first place;, “Scorpion,” carved by Eric Knoll of Merrimack in second place; and Hickey’s “Butterfly Garden” in third place.