DURHAM — In his “toxic youth,” Dana Jennings, who was born and raised in Kingston, scoured industrial 55-gallon steel drums used to hold paint and motor oil, pesticides and other chemicals.
As an adult, Jennings, a New York Times editor and University of New Hampshire alumnus (Class of 1980), has nearly been killed by ulcerative colitis and aggressive prostate cancer, and he copes with a second autoimmune disease, which causes weeping wounds to erupt on his lower abdomen from the inside out. His father struggles with metastatic colon cancer and emphysema.
His experiences are at the heart of a virtual exhibit offered through the UNH campus. “Toxic Youth” is on view on the UNH Museum of Art’s website through April 2, 2021.
Jennings’s sketchbooks grew out of his impatience for words.
“My sketchbooks are a place where I can bushwhack through my memory,” Jennings said. “Visions of Kingston Steel Drum are seared into my memory. The place was living darkness, and where I learned the many textures of death. In these sketchbooks, I’ve tried to flense to the essential, tried to draw with a dirty expressionism, a punk fury, that brings the factory and its men back to life.”
The factory, shut down by the EPA in the early 1980s, became a Superfund hazardous waste site that is still monitored today.
Jennings graduated from UNH in 1980 and started his newspaper career as a reporter for The Exeter News-Letter and the Union Leader. He spent eight years at The Wall Street Journal as an editor and writer and moved in 1993 to The New York Times, where he currently is a senior staff editor. His roles at the Times have included ski editor, features writer, and most recently cancer blogger. Jennings published three novels, a children’s book, and two works of nonfiction.
“One of the opportunities virtual exhibitions afford small museums and galleries is the ability to think in different scales,” said Kristina Durocher, the museum’s director. “With virtual exhibitions, we can exceed the physical space of the galleries, or design an intensely intimate show highlighting a few objects, such as sketchbooks. The adage is think big, but you can also be hyper-focused, thinking small with exciting results.”