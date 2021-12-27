Kristanthi Kiriaji, a resident of Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare for three years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday. Claire Pagnotta of Hooksett shows her mom the album their made for her of favorite old photos.
Krisanthi Kiriaji celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and proclaimed to anyone within earshot that she wanted to live to be 150. She then began singing Greek songs as members of her family came into the lobby of the Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare to greet her briefly in person.
Her daughter, Claire Pagnotta of Hooksett, brought in spanakopita she made for her using her mom’s own special dough recipe, brownies and cookies for her and the staff. A granddaughter, Beth Thurston, of Somersworth, brought in a celebratory poster they made for her. Kiriaji munched on the brownies and spanakopita throughout.
Many family members wore T-shirts made for her that were embroidered “Yiayia the Great! 12-27-21,” and Pagnotta’s shirt read “Ma, you made it to 100! Amazing!” She also received a special commemorative T-shirt made by the family that said “Krisanthi, 36,525 days old and still going! December 27, 1921.”
Pagnotta was unsurprised that her mom wants to continue living a long time. “She has a very strong will to live.” She said here mother just finished recuperating from an injury in the fall that caused her to have to wear a neck collar until very recently. “She is OK now ... she wants to see her family” for a long time to come, and is so happy she survived that ordeal.
The Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare where Kiriaji lives is briefly closed for in-person visits until Jan. 8, Pagnotta said. Normally she and her sister Pam try to visit their mom a few times between them every week and they will restart doing so after that date. Kiriaji has lived there for the last three years and enjoys that there is another resident there who converses in Greek with her. She loves listening to Greek music, Greek food and other sweet treats, tapping her feet and singing along, cuddling stuffed animals she enjoys, which she continued to do while her family visited.
Kiriaji is originally from Lowell, Mass., and lived in Lynn, Mass. for 90 years. She had worked for New England Telephone in Boston and was a Sunday school teacher at a Greek Orthodox church in Lynn. She has a son, two daughters, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with another on the way in March.