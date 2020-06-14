LACONIA -- Eleven-year-old Donte Woods was on the receiving end of a special celebration organized by Above the Clouds as a plane circled his house and police cruisers and fire trucks paraded by on Sunday.
The non-profit organization seeks to bring joy to children coping with issues such as illness or family challenges.
Woods, who lives with his grandmother Tina Woods, had been watching television when he was invited to step outside Opechee Town Homes on North Main Street and was stunned to come face to face with a bevy of masked volunteers offering him well wishes.
He had hardly recovered from that experience, which included signs, balloons and decorated cars when he was encouraged to walk toward the street as Engine #1 and Ladder #1 from nearby Laconia Central Station drove by followed by four police cruisers.
A broad smile spread over the boy’s face as he raised a hand to wave to the passing police officers and firefighters once informed all the pomp was especially for him.
Just minutes later, David Hampson of Greenland piloted his Cirrus single-engine four-seat plane for Woods' viewing pleasure and circled Woods’ residence several times, gradually getting lower and lower.
Hampson called Woods’ Uncle CJ Woods' cell phone and the youngster had a chance to talk to the pilot as he looked skyward and waved at the circling plane.
Gary Oberstein, who founded Above the Clouds and now serves as its executive director, said Hampson has been flying missions for the non-profit organization since 2016 and also serves on the board of directors.
“It’s a flexible program continuum that offers everything from a one-day ‘Dream Flight’ to an aviation focused mentor program to a full mentorship program with free certified flight instruction,” Oberstein said.
Once social-distancing measures ease, Oberstein said, Woods who is fascinated by helicopters, will get the chance to fly in a private plane with a pilot and have the chance to take the controls.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Above the Clouds has added a “Dream Flyover” to continue its positive impact on kids in the wake of the social-distancing mandates. ATC, which is based in Norwood, Mass., has flown more than 500 youths since 2013.