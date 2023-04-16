Mickey Donovan
Buy Now

Laconia native Mickey Donovan poses for a photo on April 15 at the athletic complex at Laconia High School, where he was a standout football and baseball player.

LACONIA — In his Memorial Middle School yearbook, Mickey Donovan wrote that he wanted to become a professional athlete.

That dream became a reality when Donovan played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Donovan with the Grey Cup
Buy Now

A jubilant Mickey Donovan poses with the Grey Cup at LOCAL Public Eatery in Toronto following the Nov. 20, 2022 victory by the Toronto Argonauts, who defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the Canadian Football League title, and with it, the Grey Cup, for a record 18th time. A Laconia native, Donovan is the Argonauts special teams coordinator. 
Mickey Donovan kisses the cup

Mickey Donovan, a Laconia native and the special teams coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts kisses the Grey Cup on Nov. 20, 2022 minutes after the East Division champion Argonauts defeated the West Division champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 24-23 to claim their record 18th CFL title, and Grey Cup. The game took place at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. On Monday, April 17, from 5-6:30 p.m. Donovan and the Grey Cup will be at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford.