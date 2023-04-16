LACONIA — In his Memorial Middle School yearbook, Mickey Donovan wrote that he wanted to become a professional athlete.
That dream became a reality when Donovan played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Now the special teams coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts, which won the 2022 CFL title, and with it, the Grey Cup, Donovan is part of a championship team and he and the Grey Cup will be at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford on Monday from 5-6:30 p.m.
Donovan said during an interview Saturday at Laconia High School, that this is his way of saying “thank you” to everyone who supported and believed in him throughout his life.
The son of Michael and Janet, Donovan, who turns 43 later this month, has two older sisters — Deb and Meghan — and a younger brother, Patrick, who he always thought of as his twin.
“We spent every waking moment together and it was great to have somebody to compete with,” said Donovan, who while growing up in Laconia, played baseball, football and basketball.
His dad, who had played football and basketball at LHS, was a legend there, said Donovan, adding that “I looked up to him so much.”
Donovan said he wanted to honor his dad by achieving what his dad never did — attending college and playing collegiate sports.
“He was having full-ride offers” to go to college on athletic scholarships, Donovan said of his father, who at LHS was known for being a gifted wide receiver on the football team and a marksman-like shooter on the basketball team.
“He once scored 42 points” in a basketball game, said Donovan, observing that what made that accomplishment extra significant is that it occurred before the implementation of the three-point scoring line.
But Michael Donovan never got to realize his potential because life had other plans for him, said his son, adding that his parents later divorced.
Despite challenges in his life, Donovan said a constant had been the support he received from his family, the community, and the staff at Woodland Heights Elementary, Memorial Middle School and later, at LHS.
Bob Champlin, who was the Woodland Heights principal when Donovan was a student there, was “a role model” for him, said Donovan, as was Jim Fitzgerald, his football coach.
In 1999, during his senior year, the Sachems advanced to the semifinals, but fell to Souhegan, said Donovan. The baseball team, on which he played shortstop, lost in the championship to Plymouth Regional.
After graduating, Donovan attended the University of Maine for two years and played defense on its football team, before heading north to Concordia University in Montreal, where he played football for three more years.
During his time at Concordia, Donovan was twice a First Team All-Canadian and in 2004, was honored with the Presidents’ Trophy for being the top defensive player in Canadian college football. His brother, who also attended Concordia, received the President’s trophy in 2005 and 2006.
Following his graduation from Concordia, Donovan got a tryout with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League, “but nothing came of that,” he said, because “they wanted to see me play in the CFL” first.
Subsequently at the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats training camp, “I ran a (40-yard dash) in 4.48” seconds, which he said impressed the coaches enough to have him “put pads on” the next day.
“I lit up a running back” who had come highly regarded to the training camp, Donovan recalled, and, that, coupled with his time in the 40-yard dash, promptly led to his being offered a contract with the Tiger-Cats.
His career as a professional football player, however, would be short-lived.
“In the first preseason game, I blew out my left knee,” said Donovan. After healing and returning the next year, Donovan, while playing in the first drill of the pre-season as a middle linebacker, suffered a second injury that sidelined him permanently.
“My right foot snapped,” said Donovan, and he was cut.
“I saw my dream fading,” he said, but upon returning home to Laconia with “a bum foot” and limited prospects in football, he spoke with Fitzgerald, who got Donovan an internship with the University of New Hampshire football team.
Being in Durham was great, said Donovan, because his wife, Ashley Jeffery, whom he had met while they were students at LHS, had gotten a job in the area.
Then Donovan got another life-changing call, this time from Greg Marshall, his former Tiger-Cats head coach, who invited Donovan to join him as linebackers coach on the staff of the Western University Mustangs.
Donovan later served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the McGill University Redmen, before retuning in 2014 to Concordia as head coach. He stepped down after the 2017 season, and was hired in 2018 as the special teams coordinator for the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.
Four years later, the Argonauts hired Donovan in the same capacity and the team, on Nov. 20, went on to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 to win the Grey Cup for a CFL record 18th time.
As the clock ticked off the final seconds in that game, Donovan said he reflected on “being a kid” growing up in Laconia, and the hard work and commitment that got him to where he was. The moment was made more special because his wife and brother were present.
Early Monday, Donovan will drive up to Halifax, Nova Scotia, to retrieve the Grey Cup and bring it to Patrick’s, where his sister Meghan works, and whose owners showed the CFL championship game live to patrons.
Like the Stanley Cup, which is awarded to the team that wins the National Hockey League’s championship, the Grey Cup moves around after being awarded, taken by team members and coaches to their hometowns.
Monday is the only time that the Grey Cup has been in New Hampshire, said Donovan, and he considers himself blessed and grateful to be able to bring it here.
The Toronto Argonauts won the Grey Cup as a team, he said, and it was a team of people throughout the Lakes Region and beyond who helped him get the trophy to Patrick’s where “everyone can share the love.”