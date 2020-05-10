St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia held a Mother's Day car parade for residents and their loved ones -- many of whom have not been able to see each other since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Residents wearing masks and bundled up for the weather were assembled in the facility's parking lot Sunday morning, socially distanced from other residents.
St. Francis staff spent several weeks planning the event, to ensure everyone's safety.
Laconia police cruisers announcing "Happy Mother's Day" on their public address systems led the parade of vehicles decorated with signs bearing messages of love.