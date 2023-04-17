LACONIA — In more than 20 years as an educator, Rebekah Gonzalez said she has worked with many very good custodians, but Eric Cardinal is “100 percent” head and shoulders above them all, which is why she nominated him for an international honor.
A native of Belmont and longtime Laconia resident, Cardinal, 39, who is the daytime custodian at Pleasant Street School, was recently named a finalist in the Custodians are Key program sponsored by the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Tennant Company.
According to the Tennant website, the company is “a recognized leader of the cleaning industry. We are passionate about developing innovative and sustainable solutions that help our customers clean more spaces more effectively, addressing indoor and outdoor cleaning challenges.”
Under the Custodians are Key program, six finalists, Cardinal among them, each received a $500 gift card and were entered to win a grand prize that includes $5,000 cash for themselves and $10,000 for their schools.
Tennant, in a news release, said it will announce the winner in May, adding that it had received nearly 1,400 nominations from around the U.S. and Canada of custodians in grades K-12 who go above and beyond.
The finalists, said Amanda Herbert, Tennant’s senior marketing manager, are “true leaders in their communities who selflessly put their students and colleagues at the forefront, ensuring everyone’s needs are met. We continue to be impressed by the quality of character keeping our schools clean and safe.”
In her nomination letter to Tennant about Cardinal, Gonzalez, a third grade teacher, wrote that saying Pleasant Street was “blessed” to have Cardinal was “an understatement.”
Cardinal, she said, keeps the school beautiful and well-maintained and that he is popular with the nearly 300 students in the grades pre-K through 5 school, as well as with staff.
She pointed out that Cardinal, whose wife Jessica teaches at the Elm Street School — the couple’s daughter Emily is a fourth grader at Pleasant Street and their son Hayden is a seventh grader at Laconia Middle School — has run the chess club and taught orienteering to students in addition to having led a mentoring program called We Connect.
Also Pleasant Street School’s barbecue chef, Cardinal does his job like a craftsman, said Gonzalez, but his “greatest strength is his sense of humor.” She described him as “hilarious” and someone who improves the morale of everyone at the school.
On Monday, Cardinal said the Custodians are Key nomination is a reflection on the school and its staff, not just himself.
“It’s a team effort,” he said.
A 2001 graduate of Belmont High School, Cardinal did some landscaping and worked in the building trades for several years before realizing that his employer, although good to him, was “folding up” and that he would be without a job soon.
So, Cardinal filed an application with Laconia SAU 30 and got hired, initially, as the night custodian at Woodland Heights Elementary School, where he worked three years. He came to Pleasant Street School in 2009, and said the experience since then “has been great.”
A scoutmaster with Troop 68, which is chartered by St. Andrew Bessette Parish, Cardinal and his scouts for several years have volunteered to set up and break down Laconia’s annual Christmas Village and also assist the Knights of Columbus with some of their dinners.
Gonzalez said it was serendipitous how she found out about the Custodians are Key program and how Tennant’s notification of her that he had been selected was a finalist unfolded.
A librarian at Pleasant Street happened to run across information about the Custodians are Key contest and told Gonzalez, who quickly penned a nominating letter.
When she didn’t hear back from Tennant in a timely manner, Gonzalez assumed the nomination failed and she prepared to share her nominating letter with Cardinal as a consolation; the award letter showed up two days later.
Asked about Cardinal on Monday, Gonzalez said he was “one hundred percent“ head-and-shoulders above the other custodians she has known and worked with.
Among his many positive attributes, “he makes work more fun,” said Gonzalez.
Elisa Guerriero, Pleasant Street School’s principal, said “every teacher was beyond overjoyed” when they heard Cardinal was named a finalist.
In an email, William Caruso, who is SAU 30’s facilities director, wrote that Cardinal was “easy to like” and someone who had “a great work ethic.”
At Pleasant Street, said Caruso, Cardinal made “an immediate positive impact on the staff and students.”
Cardinal said he gets along with everyone at Pleasant Street, especially the students, because in his mind, “I’m a big kid myself. It’s a fun school to work at.”
Gonzalez reiterated that Cardinal is the secret sauce at Pleasant Street and “We’re all just really proud of him.”