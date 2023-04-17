Eric Cardinal

Eric Cardinal, the daytime custodian at Laconia’s Pleasant Street School, is a finalist for an international custodial award. Pictured with Cardinal are his daughter, Emily, who is a fourth grader, Principal Elisa Guerriero, left, and third grade teacher Rebekah Gonzalez, who nominated Cardinal for the award.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA — In more than 20 years as an educator, Rebekah Gonzalez said she has worked with many very good custodians, but Eric Cardinal is “100 percent” head and shoulders above them all, which is why she nominated him for an international honor.

A native of Belmont and longtime Laconia resident, Cardinal, 39, who is the daytime custodian at Pleasant Street School, was recently named a finalist in the Custodians are Key program sponsored by the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Tennant Company.