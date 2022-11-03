LACONIA — One of Lois Kessin’s strongest childhood memories is when she stood up to men making antisemitic remarks outside the Busy Corner convenience store.
Kessin, 73, grew up in a Laconia that she said tolerated its Jewish residents while not always welcoming them fully.
For example, Jewish doctors had privileges at the former Lakes Region General Hospital, she said, but weren’t able to work at a specialty clinic in the city.
In the place known as the City on the Lakes, Jews couldn’t join some yacht clubs, Kessin continued, nor could they buy the most desirable waterfront property.
“My first confrontation with an adult was at Busy Corner,” said Kessin, who during an interview at Temple B’nai Israel recalled she was about 15, coming home from classes at Laconia High School.
“I was getting a Coke and two guys were saying ‘the Jews have all the money’ and I said ‘I’m Jewish, my parents work 70 hours a week and I get a small allowance.’”
More than half a century later, Kessin still sees antisemitism in her hometown, most recently, graffiti at both the Laconia Public Library and at Opechee Park that included swastikas, something she and city leaders say hearkens back to Nazi Germany and its effort to wipe out the Jewish people.
On the night of Nov. 10, 1938, Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany, ordered that Jewish persons and property be attacked in retaliation for the murder of a Nazi diplomat by a German student of Polish-Jewish descent.
More than 7,000 Jewish businesses were destroyed and many synagogues were burned. Nearly 100 Jews were killed and some 30,000 were arrested, leading to the expansion of Nazi concentration camps.
This year, Temple B’nai Israel will hold its own “Night of Broken Glass” observance, to which all are welcome, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on the steps of the temple at 210 Court St.
The hope is that the observance will unite Laconia “in solidarity against antisemitism, racism, hatred, and intolerance,” the temple said in a press release.
“We can’t just stick our heads in the sand because it (antisemitism) is happening,” said Barbara Katz, the marketing and public relations vice president at Temple B’nai Israel, who joined Kessin at the temple for an interview.
Rabbi Jan Katz of Temple B’nai Israel, in remarks that were provided in advance of the Nov. 9 event, said the remembrance demonstrates “that the Jewish people have not only survived – but we, together with the recognition and support of all good people of faith and ethics, will continue to go from strength to strength.”
The temple commemorated Kristallnacht last year with a gathering outside the temple that drew about two dozen people, Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer among them. Short speeches were delivered and Kessin read the famous quote of German clergyman Martin Niemöller, who at first supported some Nazi ideas, but later repudiated them.
Niemöller wrote how he did not speak out when the Nazis came for the socialists, the trade unionists and Jews because he was not one of them.
“Then they (the Nazis) came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me,” said Niemöller.
Temple B’nai Israel supports several relief initiatives and charities in Laconia and surrounding towns and does so because “it’s what we’re taught as Jews,” which is to “repair the world” and to make it a better place for all its inhabitants, said Katz.
Katz said antisemitism “has been here and probably will never go away.” Kessin agreed that “the bottom line is antisemitism is something we fight every single day.”
“Nothing’s going to change quickly,” Katz said, but educating the public and reminding them annually about the horrible truth of the “Night of Broken Glass” is a good place to start.
“Our hope is to bring people together to understand what happened in 1938 and to make sure that it doesn’t happen in 2038 or 2023 or whenever,” said Katz, “and that we don’t bring down other people” because of their race or religion.