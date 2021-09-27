Lajoie to be honored as Hooksett Citizen of the Year Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Elmer Lajoie Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Elmer Lajoie will be honored as the Hooksett Citizen of the Year Dinner on Oct. 22 at the Puritan Conference Center in Manchester.The event begins with a social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.The event is sponsored by the Hooksett Lions Club. Reservations can be sent to Miss Lori Pinkham, 1465 Hooksett Rd #30, Hooksett, NH 03106.Make checks payable to Hooksett Lions Club. Donation is $30 per person. All reservations must be made in advance.For more information, contact Lori Pinkham at 978-360-3029 or Wayne Gehris at 603-627-4662.Reservation Deadline is Oct. 11. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in NH Dear Abby: Vintage vehicle draws attention at jobsite Funeral arrangements set for Bishop John B. McCormack A capital challenge: Can a rail trail and rail bikes co-exist? Mourners pay tribute to Bow brothers lost in crash Three New England states among the least diverse in the nation Unimaginable loss of two young brothers ripples through Bow Dear Abby: Wife of 30 years wishes some things would change Auburn men honored with Carnegie Medal for saving couple Manchester aldermen schedule hearing on tax credit request for Elm Street project Request News Coverage