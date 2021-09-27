Elmer Lajoie

Elmer Lajoie will be honored as the Hooksett Citizen of the Year Dinner on Oct. 22 at the Puritan Conference Center in Manchester.

The event begins with a social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Hooksett Lions Club. Reservations can be sent to Miss Lori Pinkham, 1465 Hooksett Rd #30, Hooksett, NH 03106.

Make checks payable to Hooksett Lions Club. Donation is $30 per person. All reservations must be made in advance.

For more information, contact Lori Pinkham at 978-360-3029 or Wayne Gehris at 603-627-4662.

Reservation Deadline is Oct. 11.