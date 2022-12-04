Behind the scenes

A behind-the-scenes look on Saturday of the Lakes Region Public Access team getting ready for the broadcast of the 41st Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which begins Tuesday and goes through Friday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BELMONT — Twenty years ago, a caring stranger helped make sure that Lisa Cornish could provide her children with winter boots and coats as well as Christmas gifts.

Since then, Cornish has worked to repay that generosity, and, in a way, become a caring stranger to others, by volunteering at and donating to the annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, the 41st iteration of which begins Tuesday morning and goes through Friday evening.