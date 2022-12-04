A behind-the-scenes look on Saturday of the Lakes Region Public Access team getting ready for the broadcast of the 41st Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which begins Tuesday and goes through Friday.
BELMONT — Twenty years ago, a caring stranger helped make sure that Lisa Cornish could provide her children with winter boots and coats as well as Christmas gifts.
Since then, Cornish has worked to repay that generosity, and, in a way, become a caring stranger to others, by volunteering at and donating to the annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, the 41st iteration of which begins Tuesday morning and goes through Friday evening.
Now put on by some 300 volunteers and broadcast locally and livestreamed, too, the Children’s Auction began as a one-man radio simulcast conducted by former WLNH-FM personality Warren Bailey outside the then-Laconia YMCA building.
Several name and location changes later, the Children’s Auction has cumulatively raised $7.5 million which has been disbursed to dozens of organizations throughout the Lakes Region, and as far west as Franklin, south to Pittsfield and north to Thornton.
One of the organizations that received funds from the Children’s Auction at the time Cornish needed assistance was the Santa Fund, a long-time seasonal charity that was founded by the now-defunct Laconia Citizen newspaper.
“It’s humiliating but also heartwarming when you have to ask a stranger for help,” Cornish recalled on Saturday, as she and some two dozen other folks worked to transform the former Peeble’s department store at the Belknap Marketplace into a short-lived but elaborate set for the Children’s Auction.
Behind what can be seen on camera is a well-oiled machine that thrums with the intake of items to be bid upon and the outflow for pickup of items that have been successfully bid upon.
Sousa said volunteers keep coming back to the Children’s Auction because they firmly believe Bailey’s founding mantra — “It’s for the kids” — and also that one of the most efficacious ways to raise money for children and families in need is through the Children’s Auction.
Volunteer Larry Poliquin, who serves on the Children’s Auction disbursement committee, pointed out that the money that goes to organizations like GOT LUNCH-Laconia have direct and immediate benefits.
Started in 2011 and funded by the Children’s Auction, GOT LUNCH!-Laconia began by feeding city children healthy food during the summer vacation. That effort has since gone year-round and includes five similarly named satellite programs that Poliquin estimated serve more than 1,000 children per year.
To help GOT LUNCH and other nonprofits do their thing, the Children’s Auction sells a lot of general-use/general interest stuff and also stuff that you might not readily find elsewhere.
In the latter category again in 2022 is a one-year, individual membership to the Laconia Country Club.
Last year, someone bid more than $40,000 to win the membership, said Sousa, which has a declared value of $5,500, while in online pre-bidding this year, the high bid, as of Sunday, was $12,000.
Also being offered this year in the “unique” category is a never-worn wedding dress, retail value $1,200, from Cristina’s Bridal of Andover, Mass.
Allan Beetle, a co-owner of Patrick’s Pub and Eatery and organizer of Pub Mania, which he billed as “the world’s greatest barstool challenge,” said he was proud of the $2.1 million that Pub Mania over its history contributed to the Children’s Auction.
Beetle has continued to support various ways to raise money for the Children’s Auction because there are “too many people in need, too many.”
Two decades earlier, Cornish was among those in need when she wrote a letter to The Citizen Santa Fund.
“I was in an abusive relationship” at the time, said Cornish, who was also the sole breadwinner for her four-person family.
The Santa Fund “had a family adopt us,” she said, and it also provided the aforementioned winter boots and coats and Christmas gifts.
The donations “made such a huge impact on our lives,” Cornish summed up, and it inspired her to volunteer at the Children’s Auction.
Volunteering, she said, “leaves such a warm feeling in your heart.”