LANCASTER -- At an event like the Lancaster Fair, which began Thursday and goes through Labor Day, everyone has a favorite food.
Rebecca Boyce has a favorite food -- hamburgers -- and while, technically, she eats them at the Lancaster Fair, they’re produced at her farm in Rumney.
“We bring our own, fresh from the farm, and then we cook them up here,” said Boyce, who is a leader of the Rumney Farmers 4-H Club and a custom butcher who has a herd of 38 cattle, all but four of which she is raising for beef.
On Thursday, Boyce, assisted by Jen Currier, was the Club’s mother hen even as she also temporarily looked after her son Gauge Bordonaro’s 5-year-old Brown Swiss cow, Willow.
Amongst several entries by the Club in the Fair’s dairy and beef competition, Willow, also known as “Willow the Pillow” because of her gentle disposition and willingness to accommodate a small rider on her back, was a favorite to take breed honors, said Boyce, having done so last year.
Willow also showed well in 2023 at the Belknap County Fair and the North Haverhill Fair, Boyce said.
Overall, Willow has competed in 20 fairs, including five times at the Lancaster Fair, which, along with the Sandwich Fair, Boyce described as the most “agricultural” of the fairs that she has attended in New Hampshire.
Billed on its website as the place “Where Friends & Family Meet!,” the Lancaster Fair claims it is “the largest fun-filled family event in the Great North Woods.” With roots that stretch back some 150 years, the Fair was canceled in 2020 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021.
“This is a very prestigious fair for us” as the Rumney Farmers 4-H Club, said Boyce, explaining that the prestige is a factor of the Fair, including both 4-H clubs and the public in its competitions and its longevity.
Asked about Willow, which she bought for her son, Boyce said Willow is a dairy cow, but more of “a pet.” She is also, said Boyce, “a time-management tool” for her son, as well as a way of teaching him “hard work, empathy and the value of community.”
With excesses in both heat and rain, 2023 has been a challenging year for the state’s beef and dairy farmers, said Boyce.
“It’s been April since April,” she said, and whereas in a typical year, there are up to three crops of hay, many farmers have been able to harvest only one.
The scarcity of hay has meant that the price of the hay that is available has gone up commensurately, said Boyce, and some farmers, she among them, have sold off some of their animals because they realized “they can’t afford to keep them.”
Despite the exacerbated stresses of being a Granite State farmer in 2023, Boyce said there are some upsides, including the support of the NH Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food and Commissioner Shawn Jasper, and the many entries in the 4-H barn at the Lancaster Fair.
Inside the barn, she said, were youngsters who would grow up to be the next generation of NH farmers.
“Farmers are ingenious and we persevere,” said Boyce. “We are going to hang onto hope even if there’s only a little bit of it.”
The Quinn family of Long Beach, New York -- mom Jami, dad Chris and their son David, 3, and daughter, Isla, 15 months -- didn’t get into the minutiae of farming with Boyce on Thursday; they just wanted to get close to Willow.
Being able to touch Willow, and the overall experience of the Lancaster Fair “is amazing,” said Jami.
“It’s like something I read about in a book as a child,” she said.
As to what her family liked best about the Lancaster Fair, Jami said they loved Willow and having the chance to explore the Fair further.
“We’re just getting started,” she said. “We’ll be back tomorrow.”