Manchester officials are preparing to host the city’s annual holiday parade this weekend, which will feature over 44 floats and displays.
The Holiday Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will begin immediately following the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle, presented by Millennium Running.
“Our team at Millennium Running is excited to continue the tradition of having thousands of Santas running and walking on Elm Street in the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle,” said John Mortimer, owner and founder of Millennium Running. “Kicking off the city’s Holiday Parade with the Santa Claus Shuffle that benefits the Safe Sports Network is a great way to kick off the holiday season.”
John Clayton and Peter White will emcee the parade from Veteran’s Park in downtown Manchester. Spectators can expect musical performances by Manchester Memorial, Central and West High School marching bands, as well as creative floats designed by local non-profits and community organizations.
The New Hampshire National Guard will march with over 100 members and The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44 will be on hand to collect letters to Santa.
“We look forward to participating in this parade every year,” said Tim Roberts, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 44. “We’ll have letter carriers walking the route collecting letters to Santa. We hope many people come downtown on Dec. 4 to participate in the fun.”
Other participants include the Palace Theatres, the Manchester Fire Department, the Manchester Police Department, UNH Manchester, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Manchester Transit Authority, Santa Claus and others.
The parade will end with an appearance from Santa Claus, riding in a special truck from the Manchester Fire Department.
The parade route runs from outside the Brady Sullivan Building near the Amoskeag Bridge and Salmon Street, south on Elm Street, before ending in front of Veteran’s Park.
Manchester police warn the parade and Santa Shuffle 5K occurring back-to-back are likely to impact traffic in the city’s downtown area.
The Santa Shuffle 5K is slated to kick off at 3 p.m. and it is expected to draw 2,000 runners., while the parade -- stepping off at 4 p.m. -- is expected to draw over 3,000 spectators.
Manchester police said the following road closures and detours will be in place throughout the day on Saturday:
• Elm Street will be shut down from Clarke Street to Granite Street for the duration of the two events;
• Pleasant Street from Elm Street to Franklin Street will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for pre-race events;
• Elm Street will shut down from Granite Street to Merrimack Street at 1 p.m. for the race setup.
• The MTA bus stop in front of Veteran’s Park will be temporarily moved to the south side of Lake Avenue adjacent to the SNHU Arena.
Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic and assist citizens.