The attorney for a New Hampshire man who said he was kicked off an Allegiant Air flight last month after telling a flight attendant to wear a face mask is disputing the airline’s account of the incident.
In a letter to Allegiant Travel Company CEO Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., attorney Lawrence Vogelman of the Manchester law firm Shaheen and Gordon describes a Sept. 7 flight from Punta Gorda, Fla., to Portsmouth on which his client, John Peterman, was accused by Allegiant staff of causing a “disturbance” after asking to speak with the plane’s captain.
Peterman said he wanted to complain that a flight attendant was not properly wearing a face mask.
Peterman's request was denied and instead, he alleges, he was escorted off Flight 1682 by an Allegiant Air employee before the plane departed.
“It is obvious to me that your employees have fabricated a story to cover up their outrageous conduct,” Vogelman wrote. “John Peterman was not looking to cause a disturbance. He just wanted to feel safe.”
Allegiant airline spokeswoman Sonya Padgett told the Union Leader last month that Peterman “persisted in making threatening statements to the flight attendant, to the point of harassment.”
The incident was caught on a video obtained by USA Today. Other passengers could be heard saying, “Oh, come on” and “This is ridiculous” during the confrontation, in which the flight attendant asked Peterman to leave.
Both parties were wearing masks at the time the video was taken. It was reported by USA Today that the attendant removed her mask to complete the safety briefing after other passengers complained that they could not understand what she was saying.
Padgett said interfering with a crew member is a violation of Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
“As the disruptive behavior continued, the decision was made to deplane the passenger. He was re-accommodated to a later flight,” Padgett said.
In his letter, Vogelman disputed the airline’s version of events.
Vogelman described Peterman, 72, as a man who must “be very careful” about COVID-19 because of medical conditions. According to Vogelman, “from his seat 3A” Peterman noticed one of the flight attendants had her face mask below her nose.
“He politely asked her to please cover her nose with her mask,” Vogelman wrote. “A few minutes later, Mr. Peterman was approached by an Allegiant employee who told him he needed to leave the airplane. That employee said it was ‘captain’s orders.’ The captain never spoke to Mr. Peterman and never asked him what had occurred.”
When Peterman protested his removal, Vogelman wrote, “another Allegiant employee began to physically remove him from the plane.”
Vogelman said Peterman was told to go to the ticket counter and book another flight, but no other flights to Portsmouth were scheduled “anytime soon.” Peterman instead flew to Newburgh, N.Y., where a friend from New Hampshire met him after a five-hour drive.
“In an effort to cover up their misconduct, the Allegiant employees fabricated a story and released it to the press,” Vogelman wrote. "They claimed that Mr. Peterman repeatedly interrupted the flight attendant while she was giving her announcement to the passengers. That never happened.”
Vogelman said his client spends much of the winter in Florida. The Allegiant flight from Punta Gorda to Portsmouth works for him because he tries to avoid crowds.
“He would hate to have this incident in any way impact his ability to fly on your airline, or any other,” wrote Vogelman, who concluded the letter by saying his client is seeking an “an equitable solution.”
A spokesperson for Allegiant Travel Company declined to comment on the letter.