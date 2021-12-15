This year, the Land and Community Hertitage Investment Program will help fund 40 projects that support historic preservation and conservation.

The Board of LCHIP has awarded more than $4.7 million in matching grants to projects including Manchester’s Chandler House, Belmont’s Gale School and the Piscassic Greenway.

The 10 natural resource grant-supported projects include several that have been community priorities for many years, and will protect more than 4,500 acres.

Projects range in size from 11 acres in Wolfeboro to two related projects in Shelburne totaling more than 3,700 acres. Grants will help conserve two family farms that have been actively farmed by the same families for six generations and part of the new Cross NH Adventure Trail.

The 30 historic resource projects include everything from roof replacement to near-total rehabilitation of buildings. Many of the buildings represent community gathering spaces.

The Northern Rail Trail passes close to three of the historic resource projects.

“This funding has been vital in not only preserving our state’s heritage, but supporting local jobs, enhancing local tax bases, and promoting tourism and additional investment,” said LCHIP Board member state Sen. Bob Giuda of Warren.

Since 2001, LCHIP has provided essential funding to our communities to support the conservation and preservation of New Hampshire’s most precious natural, cultural and historical resources. The projects supported by LCHIP represent the heart of the Granite State. They mean the preservation of our history, our culture, and our stories for generations to come, said LCHIP Board member state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye.

This year’s awards of $4.7 million will be matched by $19 million that the project proponents will raise from other public and private sources, infusing a total of more than $23 million into the state’s economy.