Long threatened with demolition, Manchester’s Chandler House, constructed in 1863 and renovated in 1888, has recently been acquired by the nearby Currier Museum of Art. The museum is planning to rehabilitate the structure and open it for public tours, community group gatherings, art classes, exhibit and office space. LCHIP is contributing $300,000 toward restoring the large deteriorating front porch, wood clapboard siding, and windows.
Vacant for a quarter of a century – and moved in 2020 to a new location to escape demolition – Belmont’s Gale School is poised to be returned to community use. The Lakes Region Community Developers, with the help of a $369,000 LCHIP grant and other funding sources, will rehabilitate the building to house services for children and for the developmentally disabled.
The first academy building on the campus of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, dating to 1815, bears witness to the earliest phase of secondary education in New Hampshire, when young scholars boarded with local families and attended classes in the four-room structure. Now, a $52,500 LCHIP grant will help to repair siding and trim, paint the exterior, repair shutters, repoint the foundation, and improve fire protection.
Great Bay Farm, a sixth-generation dairy farm and one of only four dairy farms remaining in Rockingham County, sits just a stone's throw from the shores of Great Bay. Careful management of the 154-acre farm property helps to protect drinking water supplies for the City of Portsmouth and nearby Pease Tradeport, and to protect the ecological health of the nearby Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire has been awarded a $500,000 LCHIP grant to acquire an agricultural easement on the farm.
The Piscassic Greenway’s four-mile-long trail system in Newfields and Newmarket has long been popular with walkers, bikers, bird-watchers, photographers and outdoor enthusiasts. A $150,000 LCHIP grant will help the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire add 32 acres to the Greenway, preserving sweeping views and strengthening important water quality and wildlife habitat protection.
This year, the Land and Community Hertitage Investment Program will help fund 40 projects that support historic preservation and conservation.
The Board of LCHIP has awarded more than $4.7 million in matching grants to projects including Manchester’s Chandler House, Belmont’s Gale School and the Piscassic Greenway.
The 10 natural resource grant-supported projects include several that have been community priorities for many years, and will protect more than 4,500 acres.
Projects range in size from 11 acres in Wolfeboro to two related projects in Shelburne totaling more than 3,700 acres. Grants will help conserve two family farms that have been actively farmed by the same families for six generations and part of the new Cross NH Adventure Trail.
The 30 historic resource projects include everything from roof replacement to near-total rehabilitation of buildings. Many of the buildings represent community gathering spaces.
The Northern Rail Trail passes close to three of the historic resource projects.
“This funding has been vital in not only preserving our state’s heritage, but supporting local jobs, enhancing local tax bases, and promoting tourism and additional investment,” said LCHIP Board member state Sen. Bob Giuda of Warren.
Since 2001, LCHIP has provided essential funding to our communities to support the conservation and preservation of New Hampshire’s most precious natural, cultural and historical resources. The projects supported by LCHIP represent the heart of the Granite State. They mean the preservation of our history, our culture, and our stories for generations to come, said LCHIP Board member state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye.
This year’s awards of $4.7 million will be matched by $19 million that the project proponents will raise from other public and private sources, infusing a total of more than $23 million into the state’s economy.