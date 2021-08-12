A bike race in Concord ended in tragedy last weekend, when the lead cyclist died following a crash during the final lap.
Evan Barr-Beare, 33, of Rhode Island died while competing in the Men's 3/4 race in the 40th annual Concord Criterium, officials with the New England Bicycle Racing Association announced.
The one-mile race, held on closed streets around White Park in Concord, draws riders from throughout the region annually.
Race organizers said Barr-Beare held a 45-second lead into the final lap when he died.
“On the last lap, Evan experienced an apparent medical issue which resulted in a traumatic crash and his passing,” wrote officials with the Sunapee Racing Team in an email sent to race participants.
Following the crash Barr-Beare was transported to Concord Hospital, where he died.
“Evan was having an incredible race, and for many of us, it would be the race of a lifetime,” reads a social media post from the Sunapee Racing Team. “Evan had been in a solo breakaway for several laps and was maintaining a 45 second lead without much doubt about his victory.”
According to online posts, Barr-Beare moved to Rhode Island from Ohio in 2019 and was new to the New England racing community. He was working at Brown University as a staff scientist, on his way to becoming a genome-editing expert and the director of his own “mouse transgenic facility,” according to the Sunapee Racing Team.
In Ohio, Evan had worked at BikeWise Oxford for 12 years, where he was described in an online post as a “customer favorite” and “one of the best wrenches.”
“He loved riding and this turned into a real passion for racing in the last few years and he was very, very good at it,” BikeWise Oxford shared in a social media post. “His (Facebook) feed is littered with photos of him on the top step of the podium in various races. A truly beautiful human has left the planet. It was a privilege to have known him.”
Organizers with the Sunapee Racing Team thanked medical personnel, police, officials, volunteers and racers who assisted at the scene.
“According to Evan's family, bike racing was his passion and he died doing what he loved,” members of the Sunapee Racing Team wrote in a social media post. “For us, he died a champion.”