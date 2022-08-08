MSD Plane
Project manager Bob Hough releases Manchester School of Technology’s student-built airplane from a tow bracket at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A student-built airplane is cleared for takeoff on its first public flight this weekend, following several years of flight delays due to COVID.

Work on the airplane, a Van’s RV-12iS two-seat light sport aircraft, was recently completed by high school students at Manchester School of Technology (MST).

Project Manager Bob Hough, left, and Test Pilot Bob Dimeo work on Manchester School of Technology’s student-built airplane at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Aug. 8, 2022.
Test pilot Bob DiMeo inspects the tail while working on Manchester School of Technology’s student-built airplane. DiMeo is president of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, which partnered with MST on the project.
Project manager Bob Hough inspects the wing of the Manchester School of Technology’s student-built airplane at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday. Hough is a member of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s board of directors.