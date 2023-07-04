SEATTLE -- When Maia Kobabe proudly put the finishing touches to the graphic novel "Gender Queer" in 2019, the American author had no idea of the storm that lay ahead.

Three years later, Kobabe's work became the most banned book in the United States, censored by 138 school districts across 32 states over what were deemed to be sexually explicit images - reflecting a wider conservative pushback against LGBTQ+ rights.