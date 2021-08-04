N early 40 lifeguards from around New England descended on Hampton Beach Wednesday for a friendly competition that featured a mile-long run, ocean rescues and, in some cases, diving into the sand and getting a mouthful.
After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 New England Life-Saving Championship returned to Hampton with swimming, paddling, beach flag and other team events.
“It’s really exciting to be able to do it again this year after not being able to do it last year and really getting things back to normal and all the crews back together for a fun day,” said Hampton lifeguard Rachel Gratton, 30.
Gratton, a lifeguard for six years, said she grew up as an athlete and that being a lifeguard, which requires morning workouts, has allowed her to be competitive again.
In addition to the local competitors, others hailed from Nauset and Salisbury beaches in Massachusetts and Ogunquit Beach in Maine. The competition has been held at beaches in New England for many years.
Lifeguards earn points for each event throughout the day and winners are awarded trophies.
“These are all things that lifeguards do. It’s a day to showcase that for the public and compete,” said Pat Murphy, chief of the New Hampshire State Beach Patrol. “Everyone trains all summer to make sure everyone stays safe at their individual beaches, but when you can come together for a day to compete it’s really nice for everyone.”
The beach flag event, which featured lifeguards racing to grab sticks stuck in the sand, is always a fan favorite, he said.
Many of the competitive events simulate real-life situations that lifeguards face. One required them to run a mile on the beach before diving into the water to rescue a swimmer in distress.
“You never know,” Murphy said. “You have to be physically ready to go at any point. You may have to run a mile, jump in the water, and you never know how far you’re going to have to swim.”
Lifeguards say the job is physical and demanding, but also rewarding as they’re the first ones on the scene.
The lifeguards who competed ranged in age from 16 to the 50s. At 56, Salisbury Beach lifeguard Derrick Feole was one of the oldest.
He keeps in shape by swimming and running about 30 miles a week in soft sand throughout the year.
“Running in soft sand is the best workout you can do,” he said.
Feole has no plans to leave the job anytime soon.
“As long as I can physically do it and compete with the younger kids, then the longer I’ll be doing it,” he said.
Hampton lifeguard Noah Kurr, 18, is in the middle of his first summer on the job.
“It’s definitely different from anything else. It’s been a great experience and just a great job to have,” said the Dover teen, who said he became a lifeguard because he wanted to help people.
Five-year Hampton lifeguard Allison Childs said she’s been glad to see more women joining the crew in recent years.
“I love it. I keep coming back. It’s a great summer job. It’s intense a lot of days, but then other days it can be not as intense. You get to work with close friends and be on the ocean every day,” said Childs, 20, of Hampton.
Chad Rocha, 18, of Stratham, is in his third year as a lifeguard at Hampton Beach and competed Wednesday for the second time.
“We’re having a lot of fun. The sun’s not out, but we’re out. It’s always a good time with the crew,” said Rocha, who’s participated in several rescues during his time at the beach.