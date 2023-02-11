Litchfield fire leaves family homeless By Michael Cousineau Union Leader Staff Michael Cousineau Author email Feb 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Litchfield fire A fire at 12 Winter Circle in Litchfield displaced eight people and three dogs Saturday. Show more Show less A fire at 12 Winter Circle in Litchfield displaced eight people and three dogs Saturday. A fire at 12 Winter Circle in Litchfield displaced eight people and three dogs Saturday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save LITCHFIELD – Five people and three dogs escaped from a Saturday morning fire that left the house unlivable.Resident Nathan Robinson said a smoke detector alerted his family to the fire at 12 Winter Circle that brought fire crews from more than a half-dozen nearby communities.“None of us would have known until the house filled with smoke if we didn’t have smoke detectors,” Robinson said.If not for the alarm, he said: “I don’t even want to think about that.”Robinson said eight people lived in the home, but three were away at a dentist appointment.Fire Chief Doug Nicoll said the house sustained extensive damage, and no cause was immediately determined for the fire, reported at 9:07 a.m.“When we got here, there was heavy fire coming from the garage,” Nicoll said. “It ended up getting into the house.”“It looks like the fire started in the garage,” where the power had been turned off, the chief said.Neighbor Annabella Darosa brought water to displaced family members and helped at least one man without footwear.“I give my husband’s shoes,” she saidWhen the wind picked up, she said she worried the fire might spread to other houses.Robertson said he hoped family members could salvage some belongings.But for a brother who lived next to the garage, “All of his stuff is gone,” he said.“It’s just crazy,” he said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Michael Cousineau Author email Follow Michael Cousineau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Litchfield fire leaves family homeless +2 Dear Abby: Mother sees trouble in son's current living arrangement The mystery of the disappearing vacation day Dear Abby: Stranger's abrupt revelation rocks woman's world Heloise: Nixing the garden gloves Loons rescued from NH lakes after cold snap +5 Load more {{title}} Most Popular 14th Pond Hockey Classic relocates due to warm winter, play during historic cold The Leaders honors best of the best in NH sports Dear Abby: Mother sees trouble in son's current living arrangement Penguin Plunge for Special Olympics is back at Hampton Beach NH LAKES named Champion in Action Dear Abby: Stranger's abrupt revelation rocks woman's world Dear Abby: Older sister can't keep politics out of friendly visits The states where you're most (and least) likely to marry a local Dear Abby: Wife holds veto power in couple's major decisions Dear Abby: Dad must endure entitled teen's frequent tantrums Request News Coverage