DERRY -- About 25 volunteers busied themselves unloading, sorting and packing items Friday that were to be loaded into a shipping container destined for Poland. The donated goods will be distributed to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NuDay founder and CEO Nadia Alawa of Windham said the charity is sending about eight hospital beds, four portable generators, 200 walkers and 500 crutches, along with a hefty supply of food, hygiene items, baby diapers and other gently used donated items.
The generators are a critical need, Alawa said. Soon after putting out a call for portable generators, a generous donor bought them and had them delivered to the charity’s Tinkham Avenue warehouse in Derry.
“I’m actually super excited about those,” she said.
These are the first two shipping containers NuDay is sending to help recently displaced refugees from Ukraine. As of last weekend, Ukrainians who have fled fighting in their country to neighboring Poland number over one million, according to Reuters.
Alawa said she plans to send another two containers of donated items to Ukrainian refugees before the end of the month.
Support for Ukrainians is new for the organization. Originally named NuDay Syria, the charity was founded in 2013 to provide aid to Syrian refugees in Northwest Syria, Turkey and Lebanon.
“Ukraine will probably take on a life of its own because it’s a pretty big situation,” Alawa said of the aid project for Ukrainians.
Most of the items in the warehouse, which are not already set aside by donor request to another program, are prioritized for Ukraine because of the current emergency, she said.
Alawa said they still have an urgent need for more hygiene items, portable generators, flashlights and batteries. NuDay has set up an Amazon wishlist that people can use to donate needed items, or they can deliver donations in-person.
She said they could also use more money to pay for the shipments. Each shipping container costs approximately $7,500 to ship and distribute, according to Alawa.
Volunteer Beverly Lauer of Durham said she’s been helping NuDay off and on for years, and the response to the call for Ukrainian aid has been overwhelming.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this warehouse this full,” Lauer said.
A few years ago, Alawa said they changed the organization’s name, signaling a broader geographic scope for their humanitarian work. Last year, NuDay also helped some Afghan refugee families to obtain asylum elsewhere and it sent some food baskets to Yemen.
“Most of what we do is in Northwestern Syria,” Alawa said.
The organization sends an average of three to five shipping containers to Syria and Lebanon each month. Last year alone, they sent out nearly 50 containers. Aside from the donations of goods, the group sets aside some funds to support single mothers in New England and set up two Women’s Empowerment Centers in Northwest Syria five years ago, which teach skills to women.
Alawa said NuDay has a particular emphasis on women’s empowerment, children and environmental sustainability. Before the Syrian crisis, Alawa was a mother, homeschooling her eight children. Her Syrian father migrated to Denmark with her Danish mother when she was 19, so she still has many connections abroad.
Alawa grew her network, initially working through other nonprofits to help Syrian refugees, until her operation grew too big and she founded NuDay. Today, it has roughly $2.5 million in annual revenue; about $1 million of which is grants from private organizations and the remainder from individual donors and in-kind services.