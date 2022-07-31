President Joe Biden has nominated Londonderry Police Chief Bill Hart as the next U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire, a law enforcement job with responsibilities that include tracking down people wanted on federal warrants, jailing federal defendants before trial and arranging for witness protection.
Hart’s nomination was part of several Biden nominations for law enforcement posts announced by the White House on Friday, but was the lone nominee for the job of marshal, the oldest law-enforcement position in the United States government, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Hart, who announced earlier this month he would be retiring as Londonderry police chief sometime in August, would succeed former Manchester Police Chief Enoch “Nick” Willard, who has served in the post since 2018.
These are officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as top federal law enforcement officials.
In addition to Hart, the White House announced Friday the names of three people nominated to serve as U.S Attorneys.
“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the White House said in a statement. “These are officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as top federal law enforcement officials.”
Hart has served as the Chief of Police in Londonderry since 2009.
He was previously a captain with the Londonderry Police Department from 2000 to 2009. Before that, Hart served as Rockingham County attorney from 1995 to 1998. He was Londonderry’s police prosecutor from 1992 to 1994.He also served as a prosecutor for several towns across New Hampshire from 1992 to 2002.
Hart received his B.A. from Merrimack College in 1981 and his J.D. from Boston College Law School in 1986. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Hart will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before assuming the post. No timetable for the confirmation process has been established.
The president gets to name 94 marshals, one for each federal judicial district across the country. They are charged with protecting federal judges, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling forfeited assets and protecting witnesses, including those in the witness protection program.
Hart is the 12th nominee to serve as U.S. Marshal announced by President Biden since he took office, the White House said.
They also are responsible for transporting federal prisoners and arranging the detention of criminal suspects awaiting trial. Marshals answer to the U.S. Attorney General.
Willard was nominated for U.S. marshal in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, after working on the Manchester police force for 26 years.