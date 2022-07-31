President Joe Biden has nominated Londonderry Police Chief Bill Hart as the next U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire, a law enforcement job with responsibilities that include tracking down people wanted on federal warrants, jailing federal defendants before trial and arranging for witness protection.

Hart’s nomination was part of several Biden nominations for law enforcement posts announced by the White House on Friday, but was the lone nominee for the job of marshal, the oldest law-enforcement position in the United States government, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.