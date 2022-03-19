I t’s a Wednesday night and there’s a relaxed vibe inside 3S Artspace on Portsmouth’s Vaughan Street.
The buzz of conversation hangs over the bar at the back of the room as people filter in from the lobby. Beth LaMontagne Hall, founder and host of the Seacoast storytelling series “Long Story Short,” weaves through the crowd, greeting friends and taking care of pre-show details, while up near the front of the stage, a handful of storytellers share notes of encouragement.
After the past two years of pandemic-related isolation, there’s an unguarded spirit of exchange rippling through the crowd, the largest the series has seen so far.
The bare-bones quarterly storytelling program, which launched in 2015, is broadening its reach with help from New Hampshire Public Radio, which will air performances adapted into hour-long formats. The first program, featuring stories recorded during a March 9 “Long Story Short,” will air at 9 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday as part of the “NHPR Presents” series. It will also be available on-demand.
It’s a natural fit for the organizations, which both want to attract and showcase as diverse a slate of voices as possible, said NHPR’s program director, Michael Brindley. He hopes the exposure will boost “Long Story Short”’s viewing platform and add yet another window into life in the Granite State.
It’s also welcome news for 3S Artspace. “We’re all about expanding connections and the boundaries of what we call our community,” said Sara O’Reilly, the venue’s marketing manager.
A good story
LaMontagne Hall, who once covered the Manchester City Hall beat for the Union Leader, was a reporter when she decided to try out a different kind of storytelling. She’s at home on stage, self-effacing and relatable in a way that keeps things flowing in between stories and continually reinforcing a connection with the audience.
“I am always amazed at how brave people are,” she says. “They talk about very personal things — losing loved ones, times where they really screwed up or had their heart broken. Sometimes it’s just something very, very embarrassing or funny,” she said.
Storytellers include people well-versed in public speaking and others who are first-timers.
For the latest “Long Story Short” event, the theme, “Out There,” focuses on experiences that took people out of their comfort zones, from encounters with eccentric people to journeys that redefined a sense of what’s possible.
Sometimes a storyteller will set an underlying tone from the get-go, as is the case with Dover performance artist Caitlin Little, who fills her quirky tale of an epic road trip with colorful character descriptions.
Others follow a winding route of emotion, such as Exeter’s Debbie Kane, who at a low point of her life found friendship in grueling road races; Betty Tamposi of Portsmouth, who tries to reconcile a lineage with “heartbreak, murder and betrayal”; and Dover’s Charleen Thorburg, of the “Blood Strangers” podcast, who relates her search for her birth mother.
The stories are wide ranging but the response is consistent. Kane, who is decked out in a pageant-type sash that hints at her love for long-distance running, confides that this is a“no-heckling” zone.
The performance space is crafted as a black box-type of theater, meaning it’s an unadorned space that serves as a sort of blank canvas for all sorts of creative expression. Each storyteller’s job is to conjure the scene, with just a microphone at hand.
A highlight of the evening comes when storytelling newbie Mary Joe Brown of Rye takes her turn at the microphone.
She starts by telling the crowd that she’s never been sure there was a God. It might be first-time jitters, but her voice is tempered as she describes feeling adrift in her graphic design work and deciding to go on a search for meaning.
So it’s unexpected when Brown ventures into the unlikely ways she found faith in a Sedona trip full of serendipity and signs from the universe. It’s an unexpected rollercoaster of laugh-out-loud dips and peaks.
In what has become a regular part of “Long Story Short,” there is a drawing for a brave audience member to come up and share an on-the-spot story at center stage. On this night Jan Fonseka rises to the occasion. The Portsmouth doctor talks about how the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic left her depleted.
“You cannot pour from an empty cup,” she says, before taking the room on her outside-of-the-box visit to Sri Lanka.
Her “cup is full, for now,” she concludes with a smile.
Next up in the storytelling series is “Truth or Consequences” on June 9.
Follow “Long Story Short” at facebook.com/LSSat3S or check out the podcast at www.longstoryshortpod.com.