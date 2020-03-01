For over four decades, Allenstown residents have relied on Dr. Gerard Hevern for a wide array of medical needs.
Last Monday, the town thanked Hevern, 69, for his service as the Allenstown Board of Selectmen presented him with a proclamation of gratitude upon the announcement of his retirement.
After earning an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a medical degree at SUNY – Stony Brook, Hevern practiced medicine in New York State and Ontario prior to coming to Allenstown in 1979.
While his primary focus was serving the people of Allenstown, in the 1980s he served with Catholic Medical Center and Lakeshore Hospital in Manchester as an expert in treating individuals with alcohol and drug addiction. He also has served as the medical director of comprehensive pain management at the Elliot Hospital Pain Management Center at River’s Edge in Manchester since 2008 while also holding a position on the Manchester Cooperative Pain and Opioid Project board.
On top of that, Hevern was also named 2018 Family Physician of the Year by the American Academy of Physicians.
Coming from a childhood in New York City and subsequent years spent in various urban areas, Hevern had to undergo a mental transition when he moved to the Suncook area, but it is a transition he’s happy to have made.
“Coming from Manhattan, I found Allenstown to be a sort of ‘Small Town USA’ at first, but I found the people here very open and receptive to me,” he said. “People here seemed satisfied with their lives and it taught me about the connections people grow with their communities.”
He first set up his office on Route 28.
In 2015, his practice officially became part of the Elliot Hospital network and today it has over half a dozen physicians, nurse practitioners and other medical professionals on staff serving the needs of Suncook-area residents.
Much has changed over the years for Hevern: The state of medicine has improved over the years, he’s seen his office space on Route 28 grow five-fold in area, and he’s seen general-practice doctors' duties evolve from the days when he would deliver babies and make rounds on top of other duties. However, he says that one thing hasn’t changed over the years -- his positive relationship with Allenstown.
“The word I would use is grateful when it comes to my time here. I’ve been given a lot of positive feedback from my patients. I’ve been given a lot of satisfaction in the things I’ve been provided,” he said. “I’m happy living here. New Hampshire has been a wonderful family-focused location for my family.”
Over the years, Hevern made connections with patients such as Allenstown Economic Development Committee Member Scott McDonald. McDonald has been a patient of Hevern since 1980 and has been helped through several serious medical incidents with Hevern's help, and he says he knows many others whom Hevern has given similar assistance to over the years.
“His gentle manner and quick wit always made me look forward to our visits in spite of the usual poking and prodding of a medical exam,” McDonald said. “I often think of his challenges, having to deal with thousands of personalities, all with their perspectives and quirks. But Dr. Hevern always did it with grace and humor.”
Hevern expects to officially retire sometime this summer and transition into part-time teaching. Much like when he first arrived in Allenstown, the reaction he’s received indicates that this step will also require some transition given the lives he’s touched over the past four decades.
“It’s been a bittersweet kind of process. I’ve received some very touching notes from patients, sometimes saving their lives or providing services to them or their family members. I’ve a woman whom I cared for when she was a baby that is now a grandmother and we reminisced about her parents,” he said. “It’s clear that I’ll miss all the people I’ve cared for over the years and it’s clear that they’ll miss me, that’s for sure.