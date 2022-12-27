John Harrigan

Longtime journalist and outdoorsman John Harrigan of Colebrook died Monday at age 75.

John Harrigan, who for decades wrote about furry critters and human characters in the North Country, died Monday at age 75 after receiving an advanced cancer diagnosis in early November.

“His sense of place was informed by the culture of the people who inhabited it and that was particularly true of the people up north,” said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.