John Harrigan, who for decades wrote about furry critters and human characters in the North Country, died Monday at age 75 after receiving an advanced cancer diagnosis in early November.
“His sense of place was informed by the culture of the people who inhabited it and that was particularly true of the people up north,” said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
The former publisher of The News and Sentinel in Colebrook, Harrigan was inducted into the New England Hall of Fame by the New England Newspaper and Press Association in 2020.
He was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1998 for his account of the 1997 murders of colleague Dennis Joos at the newspaper office and longtime friend Vickie Brunell, a district court judge who was gunned down as she raced out of the newspaper office, which also housed her office.
Killed elsewhere in Colebrook that day were state troopers Scott Phillips and Leslie Lord. Authorities later killed the gunman in Vermont.
The opening line of Harrigan’s story the following day in The News and Sentinel began:
“It was a crime of unbelievable proportions that left at least five people dead, a newspaper and a police fraternity in shock, and a community stunned to its core.”
Harrigan was much more comfortable writing about everyday life.
“On the way downtown the other day I saw a lone partridge (ruffed grouse) in the road, just around a sharp curve, and, as I slammed on the brakes, realized that there were a whole bunch — maybe six or seven birds.
“I’m glad that the brakes on an F250 do a good job of stopping such a hulk of machinery, else I’d have wiped a whole flock of siblings, and maybe the hard-working Mom that had raised them since spring.
“Never mind that I filed the incident in my mind’s Quick Retrieval folder, and with 20-gauge shotgun in hand would be looking for those same birds in a few days, on the opening weekend of bird season,” Harrigan wrote in October 2014 in his “Woods, Water & Wildlife” column in the New Hampshire Sunday News. He began writing it in 1974.
“I considered John a personal friend to me, a friend to all things wild and wonderful in New Hampshire, and an extraordinary newspaperman,” former New Hampshire Union Leader Publisher Joseph W. McQuaid wrote on Tuesday.
In 2015, Harrigan penned his last “Woods, Water & Wildlife” column for the New Hampshire Sunday News.
“I left the Lorden Lumber Company in Milford in 1968 for my first newspapering job at the Nashua Telegraph — first-year college dropout, no newspaper experience whatsoever, couldn’t even type,” Harrigan wrote then. “What a ride it’s been.”
Harrigan was an important voice of opposition to the Northern Pass transmission line project, which regulators scuttled in 2018 in a decision the state Supreme Court reaffirmed the following year.
Northern Pass supporters talked about new jobs and economic benefits to communities along the route.
“However, a scar is still a scar, especially across countryside that doesn’t already have one, so if it’s okay (and thanks!) I guess I’ll pass on the offer of nearly forty (that’s 40) miles of a totally new scar from the Canadian border down to Groveton,” he wrote in a Union Leader opinion piece in late 2015.
“But if Northern Pass would just do us this one teeny tiny little favor on that 40-mile business, and bury the whole thing along existing rights of way, I’d be for it,” he wrote.
Calling hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook. Those wishing to reminisce can meet at the Black Bear Tavern after 4 p.m.