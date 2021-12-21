Former Department of Safety Commissioner Richard M. Flynn has died, state officials announced Tuesday night. He was 94.
Commissioner Flynn, the longest-serving commissioner of the department, served more than 35 years as the head of safety in the state.
“Saddened by the passing of Dick Flynn, of Dover, who gave so much to his community and the state through a career in law enforcement and service as commissioner of the NH Department of Safety,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “A friend to all the Sununus, and our thoughts are with his family.”
Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn offered his condolences on behalf of the department to Flynn’s family.
Flynn was well-known throughout state government and the law enforcement community and an expert in building and maintaining relationships with the legislators, governors and stakeholders.
Under his leadership, the Department of Safety grew from three divisions (state police, motor vehicles and safety services) to eight, adding the Divisions of Emergency Communications; Fire Service; Administration; Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services; and Emergency Management.
Prior to his appointment as commissioner of the Department of Safety, Flynn served the city of Dover for 23 years at the police department, rising through the ranks as a patrolman to eventually the chief of police. Upon retiring with the Department of Safety, Flynn continued his dedication to the citizens of New Hampshire by serving on the Adult Parole Board from 2011 to 2016.
On a national level, Flynn was recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, and other professional organizations.