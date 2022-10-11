Derry chief speaks
Buy Now

With his wife, Blanche, at his side, Edward Garone was guest of honor at a dinner party in June to celebrate his 50 years as chief of the Derry Police Department.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Retired Derry Police Chief Edward R. Garone, who served as the town’s top cop for half a century until his retirement last month, died Tuesday of a lengthy illness, the Police Department confirmed.

Chief Garone served as a law enforcement officer for 58 years, beginning on Oct. 15, 1964, with the Lebanon Police Department.

Family
Buy Now

Enjoying the parade of vehicles on Sept. 30 are, from left: wife Blanche, daughter Vicky Moran of Lebanon, Chief Garone, and son Mike Garone of the Derry Fire Department.
Edward and Blanche Garone
Buy Now

Derry Police Chief Edward Garone and his wife, Blanche, get a welcome salute from his officers as they arrive for a dinner party in Manchester to celebrate his 50 years as chief.

Derry Police Chief Edward Garone and his wife, Blanche, get a welcome salute from his officers Wednesday evening in Manchester as they arrive for a dinner party to celebrate his 50 years as chief.