The University of New Hampshire campus communities in Durham and Manchester are mourning the loss of a longtime security supervisor.
UNH Police Chief Paul Dean announced the sudden passing of Gary Sears on Wednesday. Dean said that Sears worked on the Durham campus for 33 years and then at the Manchester campus for 13 years before he retired three years ago.
Dean said Sears was a consummate professional who was eager to help and greeted everyone with a smile.
“He was a staple at UNH events like student move-in, commencement, homecomings, and jazz festivals – and, people knew him by name and looked forward to talking with him,” Dean wrote in a statement.
Dean said Sears is survived by his wife, Sherry.
“She is in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Dean said.
Funeral arrangements were not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.