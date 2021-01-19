When Chris Hanna graduated from Sanborn Regional High School in 2018, his mom gave him a five-page handwritten letter that he’s read only a handful of times.
“It makes me tear up,” he said.
In the heartfelt letter, Kara Doyle expressed a mother’s love for her son, pride in his accomplishments, and offered advice that she hoped he would carry with him long after high school.
Hanna kept the letter stashed in the top drawer of his dresser. He thought it would be safe — until his family moved from Kingston to Fremont last week and the letter quietly blew out of the dresser, which was loaded onto a trailer.
After the move, the 21-year-old Hanna, now a Plymouth State University junior, realized the letter was missing, along with his high school varsity letter.
What he didn’t know was that the precious letter from his mother was found by a stranger.
Ken Isaacs said he was walking along South Road in Brentwood during his daily walk with his dog when he spotted the letter.
He picked it up, took a peek, realized that it was a mother’s graduation letter to her son, and brought it to his home in Kingston.
Since the letter was already open, Isaacs read through it to search for clues to the identity of the owner.
He was touched by what he read.
“Thank you for letting me join you on this wonderful journey through life as my son and please forgive me for any mistakes I may have made. (No one is perfect ... a little more advice.) Just know that I cannot possibly be any more proud of you and I do not know how I could love you any more than I do. There is nothing you will ever do that can ever change that,” she wrote, in part.
The letter hit home for the 76-year-old Isaacs, who has a close relationship with his grown children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
“It was very moving and very inspirational. I’m a sentimental old slob. I always have been,” he said.
Isaacs knew he had to return the letter. He took a picture of the envelope — which was addressed only to “Chris” — and another picture of the last line, which read, “I love you Chris, don’t ever forget this. Happy Graduation!!! Mom.”
Shortly after Isaacs posted the photos on a Kingston community Facebook page, neighbor Jon LeBlanc, whose son was also a 2018 graduate and a friend of Hanna’s, saw the post and figured it out pretty quickly. He texted Hanna.
“As soon as he texted me I opened that page and right away I saw the letter and was like, ‘That’s me for sure,’” Hanna recalled.
Isaacs never thought of leaving the letter on the roadside or throwing it away.
“This is something that I assume a child would want to keep and preserve,” he said.
Hanna’s mother always hoped that her son would keep the letter, which was filled with advice about money, loving others, being brave, giving and thankful, and making the right choices in life.
She said it meant a lot to know that he actually did keep it.
“There were just a lot of things in the letter that I wanted to say to my son,” she said, adding that there were things “you don’t usually tell your kids every day.”
Hanna and his mother are grateful that Isaacs took the time to find the owner.
“I’m super thankful. That guy could have just walked by,” Hanna said.