Call it “Toy Story 5.”
Dropped in the parking lot of the Plaistow Home Depot a week and a half ago, Sheriff Woody spent several days in an orange apron working in the store before being reunited with his young owner.
The happy ending to the local toy story followed a Facebook blitz by employees, whose search for the owner inspired a customer to bring a new Buzz Lightyear to the store to keep Woody company — and ultimately go home with Woody’s owner, Desmond Mulhall of Hampstead.
“Mission accomplished,” said Connor Ferguson, a service desk worker who started “Woody’s Home Depot Adventures” Facebook page after another employee, Steve Barnes, found Woody alone in the parking lot.
The wayward Woody was returned to little Desmond on Monday night after his dad, Jason Mulhall, caught wind of social media photos of the doll from Disney’s hit computer-animated “Toy Story” film series appearing to operate a radial arm saw, stir gallons of paint, sanitize with a spray bottle and type at a keyboard.
Mulhall said his son, who turns 2 next month, lost Woody the weekend after Thanksgiving on their weekly visit to the store for Dad’s home projects.
He said he assumes the doll fell out of the car while he was putting Desmond in his car seat.
“I didn’t notice it at the time,” Mulhall said.
Apparently Desmond didn’t notice the missing Woody either (maybe because Buzz Lightyear is actually his son’s favorite character, Mulhall said).
Several days later, as the posts about the Woody left behind at Home Depot proliferated, Mulhall and his wife realized that they hadn’t seen their little guy’s little guy in a while.
“I figured the house ate it or something like that,” he said.
The Mulhalls soon realized that the Woody at Home Depot was likely Desmond’s.
A quick call to the store revealed a telling clue: Just like Desmond’s Woody, the one at Home Depot had no hat.
The reunion has brought an end to Woody’s workplace adventures, which kept employees entertained for days.
Ferguson was the first to post a photo of Woody in hopes of getting him home, but then co-worker Sarah Huberdeau added photos of him working at the store in a tiny apron, like the ones given to Home Depot’s employees of the month.
“Because they’re small, they fit the doll perfectly,” he said.
At one point, a customer showed up with a new Buzz Lightyear toy. Attached to the box was a sticky note that read, “Send Buzz home with Woody when Andy comes back!” In the movies, the toys belong to a young boy named Andy Davis.
Although the employees will miss having Woody around, they’re not sorry they had to cut his hours.
“One good deed,” Ferguson said. “It’s good that we were able to help him out.”