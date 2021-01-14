Sam Safa hopes his luck didn’t run out when his store sold the winning $560 million Mega Millions ticket in 2018.
With Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot estimated at a whopping $750 million and Saturday’s Powerball prize at $640 million, the owner of Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack would love to do it all over again.
“If I sell it twice, I’ll go down in history,” he said Thursday.
Safa’s market, now known as the “lucky store,” has attracted a steady stream of dreamers hoping to win lotto cash.
The $750 million prize is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot on record in the U.S., The $640 million jackpot ranks 9th.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are only slightly better at 1 in 292.2 million.
That never stops loyal lottery players and those who show up only for mega jackpots.
“It’s a gamble. It’s the lottery and people have a lot of hope. People dream of the dream. That’s what drives the sales. People fantasize and dream about winning,” Safa said.
The pandemic doesn't appear to have deterred those hoping to get rich, according to Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery.
Players who are trying to limit interactions in public have the option to play Powerball, Mega Millions and e-Instant games from their computer, smartphone or other device through iLottery.
“People who are nervous to go out can actually do it from home, which makes it a whole lot easier and safer, but we certainly haven’t seen any drop-off, which is good because the state needs the money and it benefits education,” McIntyre said.
For a small state, McIntyre said New Hampshire has done well to have 12 jackpot winners, including three within the past four years.
“It’s just a lucky state,” he said.
Paul Clements buys his tickets at the Raymond Hannaford, which sold a $487 million Powerball ticket in 2016.
“I only buy a couple tickets. I’m not going to spend a week’s pay to lose,” the Raymond man said.
The most Clements has ever won playing the lottery was $500 on a scratch-off ticket. That wasn’t enough for him to retire, but he hopes he’ll be lucky this time.
“I’m 72 and I think it’s time,” said Clements, a driver for Durham School Services.
Mark Lord of Raymond also gets tickets at the local Hannaford, but he works in Seabrook and will often pick up a ticket there and at other stores along the way. He thinks he might have better luck by purchasing them at different locations.
So far his strategy hasn’t worked.
“It just seems like I just contribute to somebody else’s winnings,” he said.
Brookside Market and Deli co-owner Peter Aresco is crossing his fingers. His Exeter store sold a single winning Mega Millions ticket in July 2019 worth $168 million.
Ticket sales have been increasing over the past couple weeks, and Aresco expects it will continue.
Selling that winning ticket gave him a $75,000 bonus. The store ended up with about $50,000 after taxes and used the money to give bonuses to employees and make much-needed renovations, including a new ceiling and an expansion that allowed the store to install a fryolator.
“That was huge. It was great and it really helped us out a lot to move forward,” Aresco said.
Jordan Boover, a pizza cook at Brookside, put his $250 bonus into his savings account.
“It was nice because I wasn’t expecting anything. I was just coming in and doing my job,” he said.
Karen Chouinard, one of Brookside’s vendors, picked up one ticket for both drawings when she stopped by the store Thursday afternoon.
The Exeter woman and her husband always make sure to grab tickets when there’s a big jackpot.
“My husband said as he left the house, ‘You need to go buy a lottery ticket so I can go buy a Learjet. He’s a private pilot, o he wants to buy his own plane,” she said with a laugh.
Chouinard said that wants a second home in a warmer climate, preferably Florida, and would give to charity.