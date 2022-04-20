A mailbox fisher reeled in a big one in New Hampshire: over $21,000 worth of checks from the accounts of a U.S. Senate campaign.
Mailbox fishing is an old trick whereby a thief lowers something sticky into a blue US Postal Service dropbox and picks up pieces of mail. Victims are random — thieves get whatever they pick up — but they may hope for checks, credit cards or information they could use in identity theft.
Two checks from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s account got stuck on a mailbox fisher’s line last year. The checks totaled $21,583, and were payments to a media production company that worked on projects for Shaheen’s 2020 campaign.
But the campaign’s checks were intercepted, according to a letter from campaign treasurer Kathleen Goode to the Federal Election Commission, which posted online last week.
Campaign spokeswoman Sarah Weinstein explained the checks were intercepted by a mailbox fisher, and fraudulently cashed.
“When this criminal activity was uncovered, swift action was taken by the campaign and the appropriate authorities were alerted,” Weinstein said in an email.
The Shaheen campaign issued new checks to the vendor.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, there were over 1,200 reports of mail theft, including mailbox fishing, across the country in 2019, the most recent year of data available.
Emily Spera, postal inspector and public information officer with the service’s Boston division, said the U.S. Postal Service remains secure, but suggested people take extra precautions when mailing valuable items or sensitive personal information, including:
• Place outgoing mail inside at the Post Office. If mail is deposited in a collection box, be sure to do so before the last pick-up of the day.
• Never send cash or coins in the mail. Use checks or money orders. Ask your bank for “secure” checks that are more difficult to alter.
• If you see any suspicious substance, such as glue or other sticky product on a mailbox or suspicious behavior around mailboxes, notify postal inspectors at www.uspis.gov or by calling us at 877-876-2455.