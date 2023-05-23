A major New Hampshire and Massachusetts health insurance company is warning customers a ransomware attack has compromised the personal information of some members.
Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, revealed back in April the cybersecurity attack impacted systems that service customers, accounts, brokers and providers. The company said it proactively took some systems offline in an effort to contain the threat.
“We have notified law enforcement and regulators and are working with third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and remediate the situation,” Point32Health said in a statement. “While we work diligently to restore affected systems as quickly and as safely as possible, our team is working around the clock so that Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (HPHC) members receive the services they need. Point32Health has communicated to our provider partners that they should continue providing care to HPHC members during this ongoing incident and services will be covered.”
Point32Health said members covered under Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's commercial plans and New Hampshire Medicare plans were affected. Those covered under Tufts Health Plan products were not, Point32Health announced in April.
The files involved may contain names, physical addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, provider taxpayer identification numbers and clinical information, including medical history, diagnoses, treatment, dates of service and provider names, Point32Health said.
The company said an investigation indicates data may have been copied and taken from Harvard Pilgrim systems between March 28 and April 17.
"At this point, Harvard Pilgrim is not aware of any misuse of personal information and protected health information as a result of this incident, but nonetheless has begun notifying potentially affected individuals to provide them with more information and resources," Point32Health said in a statement.
“Harvard Pilgrim is taking this incident extremely seriously and deeply regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause.”