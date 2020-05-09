No brunch at a nice restaurant. Perhaps takeout from her favorite eatery instead.
No hugs for Grandma. A wave from a safe distance will have to do.
No big, noisy family get-togethers. Chaotic video meetings are the order of the day. (“Mom? You have to unmute. See the button at the bottom?”)
This is how we will celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 in the middle of a global pandemic.
Even those words, global pandemic, seem like the stuff of every dystopian sci-fi movie we used to love to watch. Can anyone else imagine watching “Contagion” or “28 Days Later” this weekend?
I can’t.
For many people, Mother’s Day carries a certain undercurrent of sorrow.
Those whose moms are gone would gladly trade places with those complaining about their living mothers’ idiosyncrasies. For women who wanted children but couldn’t have them, Mother’s Day will always arrive tinged with pain and regret. And adult children whose relationships with their mothers were difficult will have conflicting emotions this day.
And yet...
There’s something about Mother’s Day that resonates with sweetness. Memories of wildflowers picked by little hands and presented, already drooping, to smiling young mothers. Handmade gifts fawned over and proudly enshrined in places of honor. Backyard barbecues with multiple generations, beaming seniors watching as the little ones squabbled over lawn games.
So much is lost to us this year.
Small children are learning to distance themselves from beloved grandparents, blowing kisses from the family car as their parents smile bravely, pretending that this is enough.
For mothers whose adult children live far away, there will be no visits this Mother’s Day. They, too, will pretend that a call or a video chat is enough. It won’t be.
And saddest of all, too many families in New Hampshire have suffered the loss of their elders to this vicious virus, with more anguish to come. They are dying apart, with video screens and caring health-care providers acting as surrogates for a final kiss or the touch of a loved one’s hand.
So perhaps we are called to make even the smallest gestures more meaningful this year.
Call every mother you know, and wish her happiness and health.
Drop flowers on the doorstep of someone you know will be alone. Leave children’s drawings in her mailbox.
Arrange to have dinner with your mom while you chat, miles apart, by phone or by video.
And send out a fervent prayer into the night that next year, we will all get another chance to do this right.