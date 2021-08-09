Manchester’s planning board has voted to adopt the final version of the updated Master Plan for the city, the first such update in over 10 years.
The Master Plan will serve as the foundation for determining effective public policy and land use decisions made by elected officials in the city, including the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
The vote on the updated plan followed a two-year process by the Planning and Community Development Department and Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative LLC, using input from thousands of Manchester residents, families, students and business owners.
“This Master Plan represents the community’s vision for Manchester’s future, and now it is up to us to bring it to life,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “I look forward to working with our city’s elected leaders, department heads, and community partners to make this plan a reality.”
The previous Master Plan was adopted in December 2009.
The updated plan provides a framework for Manchester’s future by:
Celebrating a distinct brand and sense of place that is uniquely Manchester
Promoting infill development and redevelopment activities for underutilized areas
Maintaining partnerships with public and private entities
Supporting safe, innovative, and efficient transportation systems to enhance street connectivity and resident mobility via walking, biking, driving, and public transit
Promoting a healthy, welcoming, and inclusive city for both long-term residents and newcomers
Promoting and preserving Manchester’s green infrastructure — including wetlands, woodlands, parks, tree canopies, etc.
Keeping the Manchester economy sustainable and resilient while providing opportunities for a variety of new and innovative businesses, and more
“The plan grew from the understanding that Manchester is a desirable place to live, work, and play,” said Jodie Nazaka, senior planner and staff lead for the Master Plan update.
“Manchester has a population of residents who care deeply about the place they have chosen to call home. Because of this devotion, residents turned out and shared with us their vision for a future Manchester.”