Manchester aldermen passed a resolution this week raising the minimum wage for full-time city employees to $15 per hour.
City officials say currently only five full-time municipal employees earn less than $15 an hour: two office assistants, a parking maintenance worker, library clerk, and customer service representative. The salaries of these five employees range from $13.61 per hour to $14.86 per hour.
The total cost of the pay hikes for the five employees to $15 an hour over a 52-week period is $9,019.36, city officials said.
The five employees won’t begin to accrue step-related wage raises again until they hit longevity milestones that would have put them at $15 an hour.
“If someone is hired at -- or making right now -- $11.50, they’re going to be elevated to $15 and keep their steps and longevity, whatever that is until they get up to that $15 and then they will increase beyond that,” said Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.
City pay is based on a salary formula developed in the late 1990s by the Yarger-Decker consultant group. Before then, individual departments had separate pay scales, so an administrative assistant in one department could earn more than an administrative assistant in another city department.
All Yarger-Decker scales will need to be updated to make $15 an hour the new step 1, and positions will need to be reclassified.
The wage hike doesn’t include employees of the Manchester School District, where many paraprofessionals work for less than $15 an hour. Salaries of district employees fall under the umbrella of the Board of School Committee.
“Hopefully the BOSC will follow suit,” said Cavanaugh.
Alderman Pat Long originally proposed to raise the minimum wage for all city employees above $15 an hour. That would have potentially impacted 142 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees below the $15 an hour mark, with an estimated cost of $173,364.40.
In his proposal, Long cited a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study that claims the “basic income to keep people out of poverty” for one adult with a child in Hillsborough County is an hourly income of $30.40.
Several groups and individuals spoke out in recent weeks in support of the wage hike.
Kathy Staub of the Raise Up NH Coalition -- a group of faith-based labor and grassroots organizations that advocate for policies that help working people of modest mean -- said she supported the proposal because she has “a deep appreciation” for city and school employees “who pick up the trash and answer the phones when I have a problem or make sure that our school children are fed.”
“These folks are some of the lowest paid workers that we have and the work that they do is important,” said Staub during a recent meeting. “It allows the rest of us to go about our day without worrying much about it. The people that we rely on to keep our city running deserve to live with dignity.”
Carol Sternberg, a member of the Granite State Organizing Project, said she supports the proposal because city workers are “some of the hardest-working people that you ever run into.”
“I think a big problem when the wage is what it is for these people is that rents have gone up, especially in the last five years,” said Sternberg. “They have gone up about 25% and what that means is if you have a rent of $1,000 it is actually $1,250. I think it is really important to give these people an increase.”
David Holt, a Concord resident speaking on behalf of the State Employees Association Service Employees International Union, also backed the wage hike.
“It is not only a moral decision, but it is also an economic one, as it will stimulate the economy, bring in better employees to the city of Manchester and raise the bar for other employees,” said Holt.