Hartnett Lofts

The building to be known as the "Hartnett Lofts" is expected to have 196 units. 

 Provided by Lansing Melbourne Group

Manchester aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to sign an agreement with a Florida-based developer to build about 530 apartments on two underused city-owned downtown parking lots, where some of the units will be designated low-income.

Lansing Melbourne Group will pay the city $554,000 for the two lots, according to the terms of the agreement.