City aldermen have approved the former Manchester police department headquarters as a temporary emergency winter homeless shelter.
The agreement ends a months-long search for accommodations for the city’s homeless during the cold months ahead.
Manchester aldermen voted 12-1 to approve the plan to use the building, with Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed.
For $18,000 a month, Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) will lease about 10,000 square feet on two floors at 351 Chestnut St., with enough space to have separate areas for day programming and beds.
CEO Maria Devlin of FIT-NH said the lease with 351 Chestnut Street LLC will run from Dec. 15 through April 15, 2021. Devlin expects to provide shelter for 45 to 50 people at the new location. The rent covers all utilities, including heat, officials said Thursday.
"My thanks to the Board of Aldermen for giving Families in Transition-New Horizons the opportunity to provide winter shelter for several people experiencing homelessness in Manchester,” said Devlin in a statement. “We are already working quickly to open this shelter as soon as possible and are close to being ready. This is a process we have been working on for several months and we are anxious to open the shelter and begin providing this essential service to people who need it."
Devlin said plans will need to be developed for when the shelter closes in March and again for next winter.
Late last month the city’s plans to use a building at 77 Pearl St. as a temporary shelter were dashed when real estate investor Ben Gamache bought the building.
In a memo to city aldermen, Devlin said FIT-NH looked at the Chestnut Street location — along with several other sites across the city — when the search for a winter shelter site began back in June.
Manchester police relocated from Chestnut Street to their current headquarters at 405 Valley St. in January 2013.
Last month, Manchester aldermen approved $1.1 million in federal Emergency Solution Grants funding for Winter Emergency Shelter operations in connection with the roughly three-month shelter lease.
The proposal involves only federal funds, not city tax dollars, officials said.
The lease agreement includes a laundry list of rules, including no loitering or camping on the property by FIT-NH staff or shelter guests, no littering, pets or smoking. The doors to the building must be locked at all times.