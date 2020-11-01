Manchester aldermen have approved a request from Mayor Joyce Craig to extend the city’s outdoor dining program through the fall and into the winter months.
Aldermen previously voted to allow restaurants along Elm Street to expand outdoor seating to parking spaces in front of their sidewalks through Nov. 1, with the highway department scheduled to remove concrete barriers Nov. 2 and 3.
The vote was taken by aldermen via a phone poll late last week, as the board is not scheduled to meet again until Nov. 10.
“As winter approaches, we must work with our downtown business owners to support them through this difficult time,” wrote Craig in a memo to aldermen seeking their support for extending the program beyond Nov. 1.
During thes summer, Manchester aldermen voted to join communities across New Hampshire in offering the outdoor dining option to businesses struggling in the pandemic.
Similar measures have met with success in other New England communities, including Nashua, Portsmouth, Portland, Maine, and the North End in Boston.
Through the summer months, seven restaurants expanded seating to include 38 additional tables and 208 additional chairs.
The city’s public works department and businesses have agreed on snow removal guidelines associated with the expanded outdoor dining plan, including:
- Preferably, all items should be removed from the sidewalk area at the close of business every day. If this isn’t possible, the items must be removed during public works winter and snow removal operations. The new guidelines specify the city isn’t responsible for any damage due to winter operations;
- Owners are responsible for maintaining the space around the furniture during times it is encumbering the sidewalk area;
- Owners are responsible for clearing all snow and ice within enclosure spaces. Snow and ice cannot be shoveled/cleared to the street or sidewalks. It may become necessary for the owner to have any snow within the enclosure, removed, off-site, after every storm.
According to city officials, several businesses have purchased heaters and are thinking creatively about how to serve customers as winter approaches and COVID-19 cases increase.
Not all businesses that participated in the outdoor dining program during the summer are continuing to use parking spaces as dining areas through the winter.
According to the mayor’s office, at least seven spaces will be returned to use as parking spaces this week.
City officials estimate each downtown space generates approximately $65 a week in parking revenue.