Manchester public works officials say changes made to ticketing and towing procedures during snow emergencies appear to have had a positive impact during a recent storm, but more work needs to be done before next winter to address concerns from residents.
City Public Works Deputy Director Tim Clougherty told members of the aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic this week that increased enforcement by police and members of the parking division, additional communications, and increased availability of surface lot parking during snow emergencies addressed some of the issues aired during recent meetings.
“It’s my understanding that it was much more successful than we’ve seen in the recent past,” said Clougherty. “In driving around this weekend as well as doing a tour on Monday with our chief of street operations, I think that the combination of these efforts certainly improved the results and showed some of the things that I think the committee wanted and members of the board had requested.”
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said 140 cars were towed during the Friday, Feb. 25 snowstorm, and 150 snow emergency parking tickets were issued, a higher than usual number.
“That is up quite significantly from prior storms,” Aldenberg said.
During a Feb. 5 snowstorm, the city towed 141 cars and issued 23 tickets, Manchester Police Capt. Chris Goodnow said. During a Jan. 29 storm, 158 cars were towed.
“That is just a little more emphasis internally at my department, relative to the snow emergency parking tickets and allocating maybe a couple extra people to the snow emergency assignment out of my budget to issue some additional tickets. I think moving forward that should be the template at this time. I wouldn’t recommend any drastic changes at this point,” Goodnow said.
In a memo to Aldenberg, members of the city’s traffic unit recommended seven officers and the supervisor working a snow emergency be paid at their overtime rate. If a reserve police officer elects to work a storm event, they would remain at the detail rate.
“The police detail rate and supervisor detail rate is often less than the mandated police officers overtime rate, preventing officers from choosing to work this event and creating the forcing of police officers,” the memo says. “We believe this will give more of an incentive for a police officer to choose to work these extra hours over their 40-hour work week when paid as emergency overtime dictates.”
The memo says it would be beneficial for the city to hire an additional four police officers for a minimum three-hour time frame, for the sole purpose of issuing “Snow Emergency” parking tickets.
Hiring the four officers could generate extra revenue. Officials calculate that if each officer issues 10 tickets per hour at $75 each, even at the most senior officer’s overtime rate an estimated $7,597.44 in additional revenue would be generated in addition to “snow emergency” tows.
Aldenberg said he would want to make sure there are no collective bargaining issues with the overtime idea before moving forward with it.
“As we enter into next season, the end of 2022-23, that would be the time to have that discussion,” said Aldenberg. “The more bodies we can put out there the more success we’re going to have.”
Alderman Erin George-Kelly asked about the possibility of adding more towing companies or requesting additional trucks during snow emergencies.
“Adding more tow trucks is only part of the solution,” said Aldenberg. “You need to have another area to bring these vehicles. Derryfield Park parking lot, where we tow the vehicles to, once that’s filled we have nowhere else to bring them. Before you go down the road of contacting more tow companies, I would identify an additional tow lot. You need to have increased capacity before you start towing more vehicles, and right now we just don’t have that.”
Public works officials said the department uses posters in English and Spanish, press releases and alerts sent out using the city’s Nixle app — as well as flashing lights at every traffic light in Manchester — to communicate to residents when a snow emergency is issued.
Several aldermen said some residents, especially newer ones, may not be getting the message and remain aware of the parking ban, which could contribute to the number of cars left on the streets during storms.
“When you look at the communication we have for crying out loud, we don’t have any other forms of communication left,” said Barry. “We’ve done everything we can. Put two tin cans with a string between them and see if we can get them that way, too.”
George-Kelly said she thinks the city did a better job during the most recent storm.
“We’re not looking to tow cars for revenue,” said George-Kelly. “We’re looking to tow cars so that we can do an adequate job of plowing on our streets. Winter’s going to come again and we have a lot of work to do to get this to a place where it’s an actual, acceptable plan. I think we’re heading in the right direction, but we have work to do.”