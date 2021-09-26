The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing this week on an application for the RSA 79-E tax credit program to repurpose a former billiards club and jewelry store on Elm Street in Manchester into a mixed-use development.
The planning board approved the project at the former Lemay Brothers Jewelers and Raxx Billiards at 1211 and 1217 Elm St. in December 2018.
The tax credit program lets developers who improve blighted properties in downtown areas delay paying property taxes on the value of the improvements.
To qualify under the statute, the applicant must meet several requirements, including that the rehabilitation of the structure must cost at least 15% of the pre-rehabilitation assessed valuation, or at least $75,000.
Online appraisal records show that the assessed value of the two combined lots is $2.058 million. The proposed renovations total $6,905,000.
The 60,000-square-foot building will be transformed into 33 apartments, a cafe or diner, public self-storage, office space and a place to pick up packages.
The apartments will include 10 two-bedroom units, 17 one-bedrooms and six studios, Alexander said. The units will be rented at market rate. One amenity for commercial and residential residents will be a rooftop deck.
A speakeasy-style bar will feature two safes from the 1940s at the former Lemay Brothers Jewelers.
Plans call to preserve the Lemay sign, but improvements will be made to the facade of the building.
The application for the tax credit program has been revised down from an initial ask of seven years down to a five year term, after Assessor Bob Gagne pointed out City Ordinance 36.40 (C) pursuant to RSA 79-E:5 states the Board of Mayor and Aldermen can grant a tax relief period of up to, but not exceeding, five years.
“The plans appear to depict retention of the unique front facade, which consist of brick exterior walls and glass block windows,” paperwork filed by Raxx Lemay LLC with the city shows.
“The plans also depict a roof deck on the 1217 Elm St. ‘Lemay Brothers’ section of the building, accessed from the third floor of the 1211 Elm St. section of the building.”
The public hearing on the RSA 79-E tax credit program application for the project is 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.