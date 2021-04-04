Manchester aldermen are expected to talk trash this week — specifically, transferring funds from the city’s contingency account to cover yard waste pickup costs through the end of June.
Members of the Aldermanic Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities are being asked to approve a transfer of up to $70,000 from the city’s contingency account to maintain the current yard waste pickup schedule through the remainder of the contract year with Pinard Waste Systems, which expires June 30.
In her Fiscal Year 2022 budget address last week, Mayor Joyce Craig said she had worked with city Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard to identify $69,000 from his FY’21 budget to reinstate the weekly yard waste pickup schedule through June.
However, due to the increase in costs associated with the Pinard Waste Systems contract, the Aldermen will need to identify $161,000 to the FY22 budget to continue weekly pickup,” said Craig in her speech.
In a memo issued Sunday, Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter urges committee members to approve the transfer, along with using $152,950 in surplus funds to fully fund a contract with Pinard Waste System for yard waste service — including the weekly collections — through June 30, 2022.
In his memo, Porter said he has heard from many constituents upset with an October 2020 decision to reduce yard waste pickups.
“There are times when an issue is presented to us, as a board, where the numbers make sense,” writes Porter. “However, there are also times when those real numbers are not translated into the impact on all of our constituents. This is one of those times. Admitting to a mistake is the first step in correcting the action. Funding the proposal is the next step.”
Porter points out the city is expecting a surplus of approximately $1.8 million, and “the mayor has appropriately requested surplus funds be allocated to the severance account and the rainy day fund,” writes Porter.
“The remainder would offset the tax rate. There is no better use of taxpayer funds than to use those funds to continue to provide direct constituent/taxpayer services, services all of our constituents have relied upon and consistently paid for through property taxes…yard waste collection.”
Committee members are also expected to discuss the current contract with Waste Management that expires June 30.
In a memo from city Solid Waste and Environmental Program Manager Chaz Newton, department officials recommend the city exercise its fourth and final option under Section 3 of the original agreement from 1996.
That would result in a new five-year term.
“Shall the city elect to extend the agreement, we can expect to see a significant rise in landfilling costs starting at the expiration of the five-year term,” writes Newton.
The current disposal location located in Rochester extended its life through the year 2035; the next closest public landfill is located in Lebanon.
Newton writes that Public Works will continue to explore potential options during this five-year period while considering the most cost-effective method combined with the most environmentally friendly.