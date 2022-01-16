Manchester aldermen are expected to vote this week on a proposal to hold a special election in mid-March to fill the vacant Ward 9 alderman seat following the death last month of longtime incumbent Barbara Shaw.
City Clerk Matt Normand has suggested March 15 as a potential date for a special election, with the official filing period for candidates opening up as soon as this Wednesday, Jan. 19 — assuming the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve the plan when it meets Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Under Normand’s proposal, the deadline for any recount requests would be 5 p.m. on March 18.
“This will provide ample time for interested candidates in Ward 9 to declare their candidacy for office and more than 30 days for absentee voters to participate prior to election day,” Normand writes in a memo to city aldermen. “The top vote-getter on March 15th could be sworn in as soon as the recount period passes.”
Aldermen voted Aug. 3 to approve a new policy allowing aldermanic vacancies to be filled through a single, winner-take-all election.
Shaw, 79, died Dec. 22 following complications from a planned surgery. She had been an alderman for 12 years and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat. Before entering politics, Shaw was a teacher and administrator in Manchester schools for 45 years.
At least two candidates have already expressed interest in running for the seat.
Two-time mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan confirmed she is “seriously considering” running for Ward 9 alderman, and is waiting for the board to set a date before announcing whether she will run.
Sullivan lost to Mayor Joyce Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441. She fared better in their 2021 rematch but still fell short, losing 10,247 to 9,016, or 53% to 47%. Sullivan won four of the city’s 12 wards in November 2021: 6, 8, 9 and 11.
Robert Kliskey said in an email to the Union Leader he intends to run for the seat.
Kliskey graduated from Manchester Memorial in 2014. In a candidate profile submitted ahead of the November municipal election, Kliskey said he is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at Southern New Hampshire University and working as a support adviser at Rise Private Wealth Management in Bedford.
Kliskey, a Republican, ran for state representative in Hillsborough District 16 in 2020. He finished third in the two-seat district behind Democrats Joshua Query and Shaw.