City aldermen have approved recognizing a Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state’s largest city, but it's not on Columbus Day, as supporters of the idea had hoped.
Starting next year, the first Monday in October will be recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Manchester, with the second Monday reserved for Columbus Day.
The nearly unanimous vote - Alderman Pat Long was the lone voice in opposition - ended weeks of contentious debate on the proposal between vocal supporters, and board members protective of Columbus Day as a day important to members of the Italian-American community.
The resolution was submitted by Chris Potter, faith community organizer with the Granite State Organizing Project. He argued the intent was never to replace Columbus Day, though it would fall on the same day. The resolution is supported by the Cowasuck Bank of the Pennacook Abenaki People, Indigenous New Hampshire, and a group of Manchester citizens.
Potter said he was pleased with the board’s vote.
“I'm grateful the aldermen honored the indigenous community in New Hampshire and hope the city will truly celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Potter. “We need better multicultural education in our community and this is a healthy step in the right direction.”
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems voted 3-2 to recommend the second Monday in October be declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but the full board voted 10-3 to receive and file that proposal.
Voting in favor were Kevin Cavanaugh, Jim Roy, Tony Sapienza, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Keith Hirschmann, Joe Kelly Levasseur and Dan O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Barbara Shaw, Will Stewart and Long.
Sapienza strongly opposed the idea of recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day at the same time.
“The people have come here and asked us to insult another group of people who already have a day on that particular day, the day they’re asking for, and they should pick another day,” said Sapienza. “We celebrate many days in this city, we are a welcoming city, but what we haven’t done is we haven’t declared a day that’s already been taken by one people and give it to somebody else. These people come here claiming to want to honor the indigenous people, and they also want to insult the Italian people.”
Stewart disagreed, saying he viewed the proposal as an opportunity to broaden the discussion on Columbus and indigenous people.
“It’s about contextualizing Columbus’ legacy and to broaden the discussion about his many contributions, and at the same time recognizing his failings too,” said Stewart. “Evaluating and acknowledging the achievements alongside the atrocities.”
O’Neil suggested recognizing the first Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ day, an idea he said he got from Akron, Ohio, which splits the two holidays and changed Columbus Day to Italian-American Heritage Day.
“When this came out, instead of being something to have a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day, how it came out appeared to be dividing,” said O’Neil. “It was dividing Italian-Americans and indigenous people; it became anti-Christopher Columbus. There’s a lot of things that I wish could be rewritten and we can’t.”
At least 10 states, including Vermont and Maine, celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an alternative to Columbus Day.
In New Hampshire, Durham approved the switch in September 2017. Hopkinton approved the change in October 2018. On Aug. 27, Dover did likewise.
A bill to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a statewide holiday was put before the Legislature in 2018, 2019 and this year, but it failed each time.