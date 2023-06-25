Manchester celebrates Juneteenth Staff Report Jun 25, 2023 Jun 25, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Joede Brown, left, helps customer, Richella Simard of Concord, choose a scarf for her shop Foliage at the annual Juneteenth celebration hosted by The Hop Knot. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save James McKim told the history of Juneteenth to a group of more than two dozen gathered at Brady Sullivan Plaza Sunday afternoon.The president of the Manchester NAACP said Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021, but is not recognized in New Hampshire.“There is work we still have to do in New Hampshire,” McKim said. Buy Now Mackenzie Verdiner, founder of the Black Student Union at Manchester High School West, makes a pin which reads "Black Power" at a Juneteenth Block Party held Sunday. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Buy Now Mackenzie Verdiner, founder of the Black Student Union at Manchester High School West, helps prepare custom made pins during a Juneteenth Block Party held Sunday. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Juneteenth commemorates the date, June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received the news they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.“Please remember this day. Remember what it is all about,” McKim said. Buy Now JohnLu, middle, a musician born in Zambia, played with The Band at the Block Party Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Wife's solution to sleeping arrangement raises a stink Summer visitors: Watch out for piping plover chicks at the beach +2 Manchester celebrates Juneteenth +4 Dear Abby: Weekly dinners with relative becoming harder to navigate Rediscovered and restored, massive paintings taking the spotlight at Jaffrey's Park Theatre +6 Heloise: Scrubbing a messy microwave oven +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Thousands of 'Rainbow Family' members expected in NH this summer Derry dad overcomes odds to attend daughter's wedding Dear Abby: Life with younger mistress appeals to unhappy husband Dear Abby: Friend isn't shy about lending a helping hand Cambridge, Mass. edges Portsmouth as the best city in the country for families to live Titanic sub suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead Easterseals NH unveils design plans for military and veterans campus in Franklin 'We were fun' - Alumni of closed Notre Dame College reunited in Queen City My Turn lands $35K Champion in Action grant for summer workforce programs Years after his death, Thornton native remains a role model Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage