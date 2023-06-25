Shopping during Juneteenth celebration in Manchester
Joede Brown, left, helps customer, Richella Simard of Concord, choose a scarf for her shop Foliage at the annual Juneteenth celebration hosted by The Hop Knot.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

James McKim told the history of Juneteenth to a group of more than two dozen gathered at Brady Sullivan Plaza Sunday afternoon.

The president of the Manchester NAACP said Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021, but is not recognized in New Hampshire.

Custom pins
Mackenzie Verdiner, founder of the Black Student Union at Manchester High School West, makes a pin which reads "Black Power" at a Juneteenth Block Party held Sunday.
Making pins at Juneteenth celebration
Mackenzie Verdiner, founder of the Black Student Union at Manchester High School West, helps prepare custom made pins during a Juneteenth Block Party held Sunday.
JohnLu & The Band
JohnLu, middle, a musician born in Zambia, played with The Band at the Block Party Sunday afternoon.