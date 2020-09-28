Manchester High School Central graduate Christina Brow loves the outdoors, so much so that earlier this month the environmental engineer and her husband went on a camping trip in one of their favorite places -- Mount Hood National Forest.
The Oregon resident said that one night when they went to sleep, they had a clear, unobstructed view of Mount Hood.
“By the next morning we couldn’t even see it,” she said during a telephone conversation on Friday.
Brow, who graduated in Manchester in 1997 and later earned a doctorate in environmental engineering from Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, said that for the next two weeks the couple lived under the threat of evacuation from their home about a mile outside Portland.
“For a major fire to be burning within six miles of Portland was kind of crazy,” she said.
Brow described the weather in Oregon as typically hot and dry during the summer but very rainy and wet throughout the winter. Forest fires are almost unheard of on the Oregonian coast, she said.
She said the air quality index in her neighborhood measured 530 on the U.S. Air Quality Index maintained by AirNow.gov; anything over 300 is considered to be hazardous to health.
“The air quality would have been better in my fireplace,” she said.
Brow said she and her husband used their garage as an “airlock” to enter and exit the house. She said they went around the house and sealed all the windows and doors except the one leading from the garage to the house. They never opened the garage door without making sure the door to the house was completely sealed.
“I wore a respirator when I went to the grocery store,” she said.
Her neighbors across the street had to be evacuated. She said her husband helped them drive their collection of vintage cars to safety. She also said her husband donated a month’s pay to the Red Cross Western Fire Relief Fund.
The two fires that nearly smoked out Brow and her husband were the White River Fire, which burned east of Mount Hood and grew to consume nearly 17,000 acres, and the Hood Meadows Fire, which burned in a ski area on the southwest flank of the mountain.
Brow said an abrupt shift in the wind caused the smoke from the two to converge on the area where she and her husband live.
“We just felt so helpless,” she said.