After running back-to-back marathons last month in Chicago and Boston, Beth Connolly ran 26.2 miles on Sunday in the city she calls home.
The 39-year-old is no stranger to the sport having completed 72 marathons.
“It was the perfect weather for running,” Connolly said. “The course was gorgeous, but challenging.”
She ran alongside her husband, Joel, for much of the CMC Manchester City Marathon.
About 1,600 runners participated in the marathon, half-marathon and relays, according to Barry Lewandowski, director of marketing for Millennium Running. The race attracted extra runners after the Cape Cod Marathon was canceled, he said.
Benjamin Macdonald, 26, of Sudbury, Mass., won the men’s division running 2 hours, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds.
For the women, Kirstin Ritchie, 31, of Northampton, Mass., came in first. She ran it in 2:54:52.
Last year, the marathon operated with time trial starts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, a mass start returned.
“It’s a different vibe when you are all together and with the energy of everyone starting together,” said Connolly, who completed the race in 3:43:44.
After the race, Regner Peralta, 42, of Nanuet, New York, took a picture with his two children. He has a goal of running a marathon in all 50 states. So far, he has completed eight.
“I have a long way to go,” he said.
Like Connolly, he said the weather was perfect. His goal was 3:20. He completed the race in 3:18:39.
“The course is nice,” he said. “It was a little more hilly than I thought. It was really nice. It goes through a lot of park land and rail trails, which is really nice.”
Jeff Mattson, 47, of Bristol, joked he was just hoping to finish the race. He did so in 3:14:16.
“There were a lot of people out cheering,” he said. “It is the people who really energize you when you are running.”
This was his fifth marathon. He hopes to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
“It is such a challenge. It’s really painful,” he said. “I don’t really have any reason why I do it. I just keep doing it … once you do a couple there is something about it. It is just surreal. Toward the end you just get into a different place.”
About five years ago, Connolly made a goal to run 12 marathons in 12 months.
“When I discovered I could do it, I just kept it up,” she said.